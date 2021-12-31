Capital Wealth Management, Llc Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF
- New Purchases: SCHD, CEMB, IHDG, FALN, RPM,
- Added Positions: IEFA, VCSH, VOO, SPEM, GTO, VAW, VB, VUG, FREL, HSCZ, FNDF, VO, VEA, MDYV, ICVT, SLYV, BSEP, SRLN, XLB, ANGL,
- Reduced Positions: VTV, IJH, VBK, SPY, VBR, SCHP, SCZ, IJR, IEMG, VNQ,
For the details of CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 67,795 shares, 15.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 116,447 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 141,153 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 16,896 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
- Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) - 39,737 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%
Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 14,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB)
Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $51.13, with an estimated average price of $50.76. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 17,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)
Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $45.97, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 11,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RPM International Inc (RPM)
Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $87.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.38%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 39,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $414.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 7,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ)
Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $35.32 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $36.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.876100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 33,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $81.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.
