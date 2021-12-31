Capital Wealth Management, Llc Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF

New Purchases: SCHD, CEMB, IHDG, FALN, RPM,

SCHD, CEMB, IHDG, FALN, RPM, Added Positions: IEFA, VCSH, VOO, SPEM, GTO, VAW, VB, VUG, FREL, HSCZ, FNDF, VO, VEA, MDYV, ICVT, SLYV, BSEP, SRLN, XLB, ANGL,

IEFA, VCSH, VOO, SPEM, GTO, VAW, VB, VUG, FREL, HSCZ, FNDF, VO, VEA, MDYV, ICVT, SLYV, BSEP, SRLN, XLB, ANGL, Reduced Positions: VTV, IJH, VBK, SPY, VBR, SCHP, SCZ, IJR, IEMG, VNQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Capital Wealth Management, Llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 67,795 shares, 15.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 116,447 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 141,153 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 16,896 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83% Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) - 39,737 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 14,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $51.13, with an estimated average price of $50.76. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 17,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $45.97, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 11,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $87.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.38%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 39,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $414.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 7,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $35.32 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $36.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.876100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 33,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $81.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.