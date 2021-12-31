Rosenbaum Jay D. Buys Alphabet Inc, Nike Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Intel Corp, Stryker Corp

New Purchases: NKE, V, HD, BX, JNJ, WMT, ABT, SHW, AXP, SCHW, SPGI, UNH, ORLY, WCN, CME, CHTR, XYL, AWK, MRK, AMD, BDX, SIVB, FTV,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Nike Inc, Visa Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Intel Corp, Stryker Corp, Lowe's Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rosenbaum Jay D.. As of 2021Q4, Rosenbaum Jay D. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $68 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,339 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,489 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 841 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.53% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 4,078 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.95% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 817 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88%

Rosenbaum Jay D. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 3,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rosenbaum Jay D. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 2,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rosenbaum Jay D. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rosenbaum Jay D. initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $128.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 3,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rosenbaum Jay D. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rosenbaum Jay D. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rosenbaum Jay D. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 155.90%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2787.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rosenbaum Jay D. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 45.42%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $220.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 5,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rosenbaum Jay D. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $587.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 4,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rosenbaum Jay D. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3228.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rosenbaum Jay D. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 46.54%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rosenbaum Jay D. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 28.51%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $245.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.