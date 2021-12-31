Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Rosenbaum Jay D. Buys Alphabet Inc, Nike Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Intel Corp, Stryker Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Rosenbaum Jay D. (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Nike Inc, Visa Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Intel Corp, Stryker Corp, Lowe's Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rosenbaum Jay D.. As of 2021Q4, Rosenbaum Jay D. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $68 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rosenbaum Jay D.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rosenbaum+jay+d./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rosenbaum Jay D.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,339 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.22%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,489 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 841 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.53%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 4,078 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.95%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 817 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88%
New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Rosenbaum Jay D. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 3,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Rosenbaum Jay D. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 2,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Rosenbaum Jay D. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Rosenbaum Jay D. initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $128.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 3,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Rosenbaum Jay D. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Rosenbaum Jay D. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Rosenbaum Jay D. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 155.90%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2787.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Rosenbaum Jay D. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 45.42%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $220.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 5,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Rosenbaum Jay D. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $587.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 4,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Rosenbaum Jay D. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3228.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Rosenbaum Jay D. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 46.54%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Rosenbaum Jay D. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 28.51%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $245.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rosenbaum Jay D.. Also check out:

1. Rosenbaum Jay D.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Rosenbaum Jay D.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rosenbaum Jay D.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rosenbaum Jay D. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus