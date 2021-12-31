Glaxis Capital Management, LLC Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Wolfspeed Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Workday Inc

New Purchases: CZR, SIMO, WOLF, PXD, AMLP, EOG, COP, TRGP, FANG, IGT, DAOOU, CSCO, RSP,

Sarasota, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Wolfspeed Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Alerian MLP ETF, sells Applied Materials Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Workday Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, ONEOK Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glaxis Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Glaxis Capital Management, LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $38 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 51,880 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. New Position The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 84,466 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.97% Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 51,580 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.12% Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) - 30,725 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. New Position Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) - 25,795 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. New Position

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.86%. The holding were 51,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.37 and $95.03, with an estimated average price of $75.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.74%. The holding were 30,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $95.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.64%. The holding were 25,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $220.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.46%. The holding were 15,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 71,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $111.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.11%. The holding were 25,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.97%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 84,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 602.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $84.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 10,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83.