Glaxis Capital Management, LLC Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Wolfspeed Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Workday Inc

- New Purchases: CZR, SIMO, WOLF, PXD, AMLP, EOG, COP, TRGP, FANG, IGT, DAOOU, CSCO, RSP,
- Added Positions: XLE, MU,
- Reduced Positions: MCHP, EVRI, BRIVU,
- Sold Out: AMAT, ADI, WDAY, OKE, KMI, CVX, ACLS, WMB, CLF, DDI, AMBA, CTRA, BRPM, NXST, AGS, SNCR, RIG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Glaxis Capital Management, LLC
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 51,880 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 84,466 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.97%
- Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 51,580 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.12%
- Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) - 30,725 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) - 25,795 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.86%. The holding were 51,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)
Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.37 and $95.03, with an estimated average price of $75.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.74%. The holding were 30,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)
Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $95.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.64%. The holding were 25,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $220.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.46%. The holding were 15,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 71,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $111.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.11%. The holding were 25,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Glaxis Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.97%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 84,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Glaxis Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 602.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $84.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 10,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Glaxis Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83.
