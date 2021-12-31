Financial Insights, Inc. Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Lowe's Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

New Purchases: DFUS, LOW, UPRO, RJF, MDY, SDY, VUG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Lowe's Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, Raymond James Financial Inc, sells JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Sound Financial Bancorp Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Insights, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Financial Insights, Inc. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Insights, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+insights%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,566 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,543 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 23,937 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) - 101,325 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.82% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 43,286 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%

Financial Insights, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.87 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Insights, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $231.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Insights, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Insights, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $288.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Insights, Inc. initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.38 and $102.53, with an estimated average price of $98.97. The stock is now traded at around $114.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Insights, Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $487.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Insights, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.