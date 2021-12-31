Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Financial Insights, Inc. Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Lowe's Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Investment company Financial Insights, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Lowe's Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, Raymond James Financial Inc, sells JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Sound Financial Bancorp Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Insights, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Financial Insights, Inc. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Insights, Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,566 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,543 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 23,937 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  4. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) - 101,325 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.82%
  5. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 43,286 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Financial Insights, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.87 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Financial Insights, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $231.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Financial Insights, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Financial Insights, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $288.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)

Financial Insights, Inc. initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.38 and $102.53, with an estimated average price of $98.97. The stock is now traded at around $114.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Financial Insights, Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $487.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Financial Insights, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.



