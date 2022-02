Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells ProShares Ultra S&P500, ProShares Ultra Semiconductors, PROSHARES TRUST

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells ProShares Ultra S&P500, ProShares Ultra Semiconductors, PROSHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geneos Wealth Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owns 2754 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/geneos+wealth+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 560,493 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.59% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 202,061 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.05% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 136,503 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.45% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 450,771 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 129,010 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Real Estate. The purchase prices were between $90.69 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $102.75. The stock is now traded at around $93.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 69,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Health Care. The purchase prices were between $91.75 and $112.85, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $97.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 69,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 114,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.46 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $4.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 130,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.71 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $47.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 36.45%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $450.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 136,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 365.85%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $163.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 93,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 798.36%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $277.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 46,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4131.82%. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $148.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 71,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1144.77%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $237.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 48,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in by 347.44%. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $58.17, with an estimated average price of $56.73. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 159,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors. The sale prices were between $32.55 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $46.71.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF. The sale prices were between $93.29 and $103.17, with an estimated average price of $98.42.