Screen Media Acquires Crime Thriller '9 Bullets' Starring Lena Heady and Sam Worthington

COS COB, Conn., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (“the Company”) ( CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that Screen Media has acquired all North American rights to the crime thriller 9 Bullets. Written and directed by Gigi Gaston (Rip it Off), 9 Bullets stars Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Sam Worthington (Avatar), Dean Scott Vazquez (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Cam Gigandet (The Magnificent Seven), La La Anthony (Power), Martin Sensmeier (Westworld), and Barbara Hershey (Black Swan). Screen Media is planning a day-and-date release in April. Foresight Unlimited, Screen Media’s international sales division, is handling foreign sales for the picture and has successfully closed deals in many key international territories.



A showgirl (Lena Headey) risks everything when she rescues a young boy after his family is murdered by her ex, the local crime-boss (Sam Worthington). Now on the run, she makes a desperate attempt to get the boy safely to his uncle in South Dakota.

The film is produced by Cassian Elwes, Gary Pearl, Gigi Gaston, Tommy Thompson, Wendy Benge, Paul Robarts, Michael D. Jones, Veronica Radaelli, and Jijo Reed. Executive producers are Peter Graham, Mark Damon, Tamara Birkemoe, Seth Needle and David Nagelberg. The film is financed by 120dB Films.

“I'm thrilled that Screen Media has taken this movie under their wing,” said director Gigi Gaston in a statement. “Their impressive reputation with indies and their multiple affiliates will mean this movie about second chances can find a place in the hearts of viewers and give them the hope that they too can have a second chance. The relationship between Lena Headey and Dean Scott Vazquez is like Chicken Soup for the Soul.”

“What attracted me to the project was the passion of the filmmakers and the unique storyline,” said producer Paul Robarts. “What further impressed me in production and post has been Lena Headey’s level of performance matched to an incredible young talent in Dean Scott Vazquez (In the Heights and Transformers), who I believe is at the start of a fantastic young career.”

“With the strong directorial eye of Gigi Gaston, this team of skilled veteran producers has produced a smart, exciting, and ultimately touching action thriller,” said Screen Media in a statement. “The film’s strong message of retribution and resurrection resonated deeply with us, as we’re sure it will with audiences.”

Seth Needle, EVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, negotiated the deal with Jere Hausfater on behalf of the production.

Screen Media, Foresight Unlimited and Elwes previously collaborated on Lina Roessler’s “Best Sellers,” starring Michael Caine and Aubrey Plaza, which was released in September 2021.

Screen Media recently acquired Fast Charlie, starring Pierce Brosnan and directed by Philip Noyce and is set to release Gold starring Zac Efron this Spring. Recent releases include Manny Perez’s La Soga Salvation, Casey Tebo’s Black Friday starring Devon Sawa and Bruce Campbell, James Nunne’s One Shot starring Scott Adkins and Ryan Phillippe, and Brent Wilson’s documentary Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, which was recently shortlisted for Best Original Song by the Academy Awards.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( CSSE) (the “Company”) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The Company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The Company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original video content through the Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

