BAB, Inc. Reports Year-ended 11/30/21 Results

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. ( BABB) announced its financial results for its fiscal year-ended November 30, 2021, reporting net income of $651,000, or $0.09 per share. For the year-ended November 30, 2021, BAB, Inc. had revenues of $3,072,000 and net income of $651,000, or $0.09 per share, versus revenues of $2,372,000 and a loss of $66,000, or a loss of $0.01 per share, for the same period ending November 30, 2020.

Income from operations for fiscal 2021 is $542,000 compared to $233,000 in 2020. In fiscal 2021, even though Covid and Covid variants continued through the year, our net operating income before interest, other and taxes, exceeded 2019 by $68,000. The tax provision expense was $119,000 for the year ended November 30, 2021 compared to $300,000 for the year ended November 30, 2020. The expense was $181,000 higher in 2020, due to an adjustment of the estimate of utilizable net operating losses in future years, resulting in a decrease in the related deferred tax asset, and an ending net deferred tax liability as of November 30, 2020.

Total operating expenses for the year ended November 30, 2021, were $2,530,000 versus $2,138,000 for the year ended November 30, 2020. Expenses increased $392,000 in 2021 primarily due to a $309,000 increase in Marketing Fund expenses and the balance in general and administrative expenses.

During fiscal 2020 BAB Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BAB, Inc. received a Paycheck Protection Program loan (“PPP”) in the amount of $228,000 which was forgiven in full on December 8, 2020. In fiscal 2021 the $228,000 was included as other income, classified as debt forgiveness.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

BAB, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
Fiscal Year Ended
20212020% Change
REVENUES
Royalty fees from franchised stores$1,678,970$1,379,15321.7%
Franchise and area development fee revenue49,59521,955125.9%
Licensing fees and other income362,943298,76621.5%
Marketing Fund revenue980,630671,65946.0%
Total Revenue3,072,1382,371,53329.5%
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Selling, general and administrative1,544,6681,462,9215.6%
Depreciation and amortization5,1163,56243.6%
Marketing Fund expenses980,630671,65946.0%
Total Operating Expense2,530,4142,138,14218.3%
Income before interest, other and taxes541,724233,391132.1%
Interest income417378
Debt forgiveness- Paycheck Protection Program loan228,155-
Income before provision for income taxes770,296233,769229.5%
Current tax expense(40,000)(15,000)166.7%
Deferred tax expense(79,174)(284,940)-72.2%
Total Tax Provision(119,174)(299,940)-60.3%
Net Income/(Loss)$ 651,122$ (66,171)-1084.0%
Earnings/(Loss) per share - basic and diluted0.09(0.01)
Average number of shares outstanding7,263,5087,263,508


Contact: BAB, Inc.
Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520
Fax: (847) 405-8140
www.babcorp.com
