Enhancing Printing and Productivity Possibilities, Xerox Introduces the Xerox® High Capacity XLS Vacuum Feeder

Today Xerox announced the addition of the Xerox® High Capacity XLS Vacuum Feeder allowing customers to advance the core capabilities of their Xerox Iridesse® Production Press and Xerox Versant® Presses when running every job, even those using longer sheet sizes.

Xerox’s advanced vacuum-feed technology provides improvements in feeding reliability boosting productivity and functionality for extra‐long sheets (XLS). Longer sheets run at production volumes, empowering customers to confidently offer new applications to their portfolio such as posters/banners, signage, book covers and other unique XLS jobs, expanding their profit potential.

The feeder update catapults production feeding by application of vacuum and air-assist technologies throughout the entire feeding process from sheet separation to paper path insertion. In addition, the technology employs a shuttle head with a unique contouring design, setting Xerox’s vacuum technology apart by making multi-sheet misfeeds virtually impossible.

“Xerox is focused on providing configurable technology, adaptable solutions, and increased productivity opportunities for our customers,” says Tracey Koziol, senior vice president of global offering solutions at Xerox. “The Xerox High Capacity XLS Vacuum Feeders continue our legacy in production through continually adapting and enhancing technology for maximum efficiency and advanced automation.”

Availability: Xerox High Capacity XLS Vacuum Feeders are immediately available on the Xerox Iridesse Production Press and Xerox Versant 4100 Press. Availability on the Xerox Versant 280 Press forthcoming.

