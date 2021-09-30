Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2022

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) will be webcasting their fourth quarter operating results conference call on Feb 18, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. central time.

The companies will release their financial results on February 17, 2022 after market close.

To listen to the webcast, please visit the events & presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,900 associates as of September 30, 2021.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com
UScellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

favicon.png?sn=CG56419&sd=2022-02-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-and-uscellular-to-release-fourth-quarter-operating-results-and-host-conference-call-on-feb-18-2022-301478735.html

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems

