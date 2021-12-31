Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Canadian National Railway Co, Sempra Energy, Sells JD.com Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Pembina Pipeline Corp

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Canadian National Railway Co, Sempra Energy, DT Midstream Inc, Entergy Corp, sells JD.com Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Ferguson PLC, CyrusOne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp. As of 2021Q4, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owns 1351 stocks with a total value of $48.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,292,797 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,960,790 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 361,380 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 702,508 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42%
  5. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 7,622,653 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.06%
New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 4,630,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 440,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $236.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 37,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $131.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 77,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 202,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 2816.17%. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $122.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,523,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 975.78%. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,348,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in DT Midstream Inc by 31978.85%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $47.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,906,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Entergy Corp (ETR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 47.94%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $112.65, with an estimated average price of $105.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,987,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 162.82%. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $143.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 554,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $69.55 and $86.11, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $76.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,352,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31.

Sold Out: Globant SA (GLOB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in Globant SA. The sale prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9.

Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14.

Sold Out: (PPD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Reduced: JD.com Inc (JD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced to a holding in JD.com Inc by 59.53%. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $77.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp still held 3,691,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 74.72%. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp still held 613,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 37.92%. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp still held 4,780,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Ferguson PLC (FERG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced to a holding in Ferguson PLC by 20.8%. The sale prices were between $139.46 and $180.76, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $152.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp still held 28,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 99.72%. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp still held 2,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced to a holding in Exelon Corp by 67.46%. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp still held 644,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.



