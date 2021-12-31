Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Canadian National Railway Co, Sempra Energy, Sells JD.com Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Pembina Pipeline Corp

- New Purchases: TIP, SHYG, ENTG, IAU, RIVN, LCID, BILL, KRNT, EXAI, ZI, ASAN, COIN, SOFI, SOFI, CCOI, NJR, RMBS, DOUG, TREX, CCSI, LILM, KW, HOOD, VSCO, BZ, UPST, CNXC, LEGN, XHR, LSPD, INMD, FVRR, CCO, BRSP, FND, ALRM,
- Added Positions: CNI, SRE, DTM, ETR, DLR, FMX, TTD, AFRM, LQD, MBB, COF, NSC, PNW, IRT, YUMC, CVNA, VICI, CERT, EQR, INFY, VTR, ZBRA, VMW, SNAP, CHWY, CPNG, ABC, BMRN, CGNX, MAA, NUAN, REGN, SBNY, NLOK, SNPS, VRSN, BX, CBOE, FANG, VEEV, Z, FTCH, ABNB, DNA, IYR, ADBE, AKAM, UHAL, ATO, BDX, GIB, CPT, CP, CSGP, DPZ, EXPD, FDS, INCY, IRM, SJM, JKHY, KLAC, MMC, MLM, MPW, NDAQ, NBIX, NKE, ODFL, O, SBAC, POOL, SIVB, SGEN, LSI, TXN, WBA, MELI, VIPS, AMH, TWLO, SE, PTON, DASH, OSCR, DUOL, ALE, AKR, ADC, ACC, AFG, APA, MTOR, ABG, AZO, ADSK, AVY, AVA, BLDP, BECN, BDC, BDN, EAT, BRO, BLDR, CBRL, CTRA, BXMT, CE, CHKP, CINF, CTXS, CLX, CBSH, NNN, CIG, CCU, ED, INGR, OFC, DB, SITC, DLB, DOV, EXP, EWBC, DISH, EIX, WIRE, ESGR, EPR, EQT, ELS, FICO, FDX, FRT, TGNA, GIS, GTY, GIL, GILD, TV, HRB, EQC, THG, HAS, HR, EHC, HP, HLF, HSY, HIW, HFC, HOLX, IPG, INTU, TRQ, JACK, J, JW.A, JLL, K, KIM, KRG, LTC, SR, LEG, JEF, LXP, LPX, MKSI, MSM, VRE, MAT, MKC, MCY, MNR, MPWR, NBR, NHI, NOV, NTCT, NXST, NI, NWE, NUS, OGE, ON, OLN, PSB, PBCT, PXD, RPM, RDN, RPT, RRC, RRX, REG, RBA, RAD, ROK, ROST, SLM, SAFM, DHC, SIRI, SON, SWX, SM, STLD, TSM, SKT, AXON, TEN, TKR, TSCO, TRP, RIG, TRN, TSN, CUBE, UAA, UBSI, UHT, WAFD, WRE, WY, WTM, WLL, INT, WOR, ZION, AAWW, FTS, CVLT, LBTYK, SMCI, SQM, ACM, ULTA, IGT, CIXX, AQN, FTI, VET, OPI, SEM, PMT, ARI, PEB, TRNO, DQ, PRI, FAF, HPP, HHC, SBRA, BAH, TRGP, MOS, AMCX, ACHC, SRC, TPH, DOC, SAIC, ESRT, GRP.U, OGS, VRNS, ZEN, CTRE, TMX, VRTV, KEYS, LBRDK, PGRE, STOR, UE, DEA, VSTO, ETSY, NSA, UNVR, FCPT, SITE, HRI, CWH, CNDT, LAUR, SNDR, JHG, NESR, JBGS, MDB, ILPT, COLD, DBX, WH, EPRT, BJ, QFIN, GFL, BIPC, RPRX, BEPC, LI, VNT, ASO, MCFE, CRC, AAN, COUR, VMEO, EEM,
- Reduced Positions: JD, DUK, PBA, FERG, AAPL, CONE, EXC, MSFT, BABA, ALC, LNG, RMD, TSLA, IGSB, CSX, NEE, GOOGL, ES, PSA, AMZN, GLPI, HYG, AMT, TER, UNH, ANET, EPD, IBN, FTNT, LLY, JPM, NVDA, ORCL, CRM, WMT, GOOG, BAC, BRK.B, DXCM, WELL, NTES, ZG, FB, NET, ALL, AIRC, KO, CMCSA, DRH, D, XOM, RHP, HDB, JNJ, PG, RSG, EMB, SJNK, ATVI, AMGN, CVX, C, RDY, EXR, HD, INTC, MS, PEP, RNR, SHW, TGT, WAT, WFC, MA, PM, STLA, TAL, FRC, EPAM, VOYA, ATHM, SHOP, AGG, MMM, CB, AES, PLD, T, ABT, ABMD, ACN, ARE, ALNY, MO, AEE, AXP, AIG, ANSS, AON, ADM, AIZ, ALV, ADP, TFC, BCE, BLL, BK, BNS, BBY, BIIB, BLK, BMY, CBRE, CHRW, CAT, CERN, FIS, SCHW, CME, CL, COP, DE, DRE, ETN, ECL, EW, EA, EMR, EL, FAST, FITB, FISV, F, GD, GE, GS, HPQ, HON, HRL, HUM, IDXX, ICE, MDLZ, KR, LNC, LMT, LOW, MGA, MKL, MKTX, MCD, SPGI, MCK, MRK, MET, MU, MUR, NRG, NVR, NTAP, OHI, PNC, LIN, PGR, PRU, QCOM, DGX, RY, SKM, STX, SCI, TRV, SBUX, SYK, SYY, TJX, TTWO, TRI, TD, TYL, USB, UNP, UDR, UHS, VRTX, VMC, DIS, WSO, EBAY, BR, TMUS, LULU, BTG, V, AVGO, VRSK, GNRC, VEON, NXPI, GM, HCA, PANW, WDAY, QRVO, CABO, PEN, TEAM, BGNE, LW, ATH, ATUS, ROKU, LYFT, PINS, ZM, TXG, DDOG, IVV, AOS, ABM, AGCO, ANF, AYI, AAP, AMG, AFL, AEM, APD, ALB, ALGN, Y, ADS, DOX, AMX, AXL, AEO, AEP, AEL, ANAT, AWR, AMP, AME, AMKR, APH, IVZ, ADI, AMAT, WTRG, ACGL, ARCH, ARW, ASB, AGO, AN, AVB, AVT, AXS, BOKF, BIDU, CIB, ITUB, BSAC, CADE, CADE, BMO, OZK, GOLD, BAX, BBBY, BIG, BHC, BKH, BA, BWA, BXP, BSX, BYD, BAM, BF.B, BRKR, BC, BG, CACI, CAE, VIAC, CF, CMS, CBT, CDNS, CCJ, CPB, CM, CNQ, KMX, CAH, CSL, CCL, CRI, CASY, CLS, CX, CAR, CNC, LUMN, CRL, CHD, CHDN, CIEN, CTAS, CRUS, CLH, TPR, CCEP, CTSH, CMA, CMC, CYH, SID, ABEV, SBS, DXC, CAG, CNO, CNX, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, CXW, CUZ, CR, BAP, CCI, CCK, TCOM, CFR, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DBI, DTE, DRI, DVA, ATGE, DLX, DVN, DKS, DDS, DISCA, DLTR, DCI, DD, EGP, EMN, EME, OVV, ENB, ENS, EPC, EFX, EQIX, ERIE, ESS, RE, EXPE, FNB, FFIV, FMC, M, FHI, FNF, PACW, FHN, FR, FLEX, FLO, FLS, FLR, FL, BEN, FCX, FDP, FULT, GATX, GPS, GRMN, IT, GNTX, GPC, GNW, GPN, GT, GGG, GPK, GEF, HAL, HWC, MNST, HOG, LHX, HIG, HE, PEAK, HEI, HSIC, HST, HUBB, HBAN, HUN, MTCH, IBM, INFO, ITT, IDA, IEX, ITW, IMO, TT, NSIT, SNEX, IFF, IP, ISRG, ISBC, JBHT, ZD, JBL, JBLU, JCI, JNPR, KEY, KRC, KMB, KGC, KNX, KSS, LKQ, LH, LAMR, LSTR, LVS, LEN, LII, LBTYA, BBWI, LECO, LAD, LYV, LOGI, MTB, MDU, MFA, MTG, MGM, MAC, MAN, MFC, MRO, MRVL, MTZ, MAS, MDT, MEOH, MCHP, MIDD, MBT, MHK, MOH, TAP, MCO, MSI, VTRS, NCR, NFG, NATI, NYCB, NEU, NWL, NDSN, JWN, NTRS, NOC, NVAX, ORLY, OXY, ODP, ONB, ORI, OMC, OKE, OTEX, OSK, OMI, OI, PCAR, PCG, PNM, PPG, PPL, PKG, PH, PDCO, PTEN, PAYX, MD, TPC, PKI, PRGO, PVH, PPC, PBI, PLUG, PII, RL, BPOP, NTR, BKNG, PFG, PRA, PB, PEG, PHM, QGEN, PWR, RJF, RF, RS, BB, WRK, RCI, ROL, ROP, RCL, RUSHA, R, SEIC, SLG, SANM, SLB, SGMS, SMG, SEE, ATCO, XPO, SJR, SIG, WPM, SPG, SBGI, SKX, SWKS, SAH, SO, SCCO, LUV, SWN, SPTN, STAA, SWK, SCS, SRCL, STE, SF, SLF, SU, SHO, SYNA, SNX, SNV, TROW, TECH, VIV, TDY, TFX, TDS, TU, TPX, THC, TEX, TXT, GEO, THO, TOL, GL, TTC, TAC, THS, WEN, TRMB, UAL, UBS, UGI, UMPQ, PAG, UMC, UNFI, UPS, URI, RTX, UTHR, KMPR, UNM, URBN, VFC, MTN, VLO, VLY, VMI, VSH, CMPR, VNO, WRB, GWW, WAB, GHC, WM, WBS, WCC, WST, EVRG, WAL, WDC, WLK, WHR, WMB, WSM, WTW, WTFC, WEC, WWW, WYNN, XRX, AUY, YUM, SPB, ZBH, HEI.A, CMG, L, TDG, PRG, POR, QRTEA, HOMB, TECK, TNL, EVR, HBI, EDU, WU, LDOS, DEI, OC, KBR, SBH, FSLR, SPR, AER, MLCO, DAL, CLR, JAZZ, TEL, MASI, AWK, TDC, CIM, MSCI, TWO, ROIC, FNV, ICL, CPG, WFG, TFII, DAN, KDP, AGNC, RGA, IVR, STWD, DBRG, DG, LEA, KAR, CVE, CIT, PDM, ST, SSNC, KKR, LYB, BWXT, LPLA, FLT, AAT, BKU, VC, INN, KMI, HII, STAG, AL, RLJ, MPC, FBHS, XYL, APTV, CPRI, CUBI, GWRE, POST, ALSN, ENPH, SPLK, PSX, HTA, NOW, BLMN, PNR, BERY, AMBA, RLGY, RH, PBF, ABBV, NCLH, IQV, NRZ, CDW, NWSA, DOOO, SFM, MUSA, RNG, BURL, ESI, CNHI, AR, TWTR, OMF, COMM, BRX, CHGG, ALLE, HLT, AAL, ALLY, QTWO, OUT, PAYC, NAVI, TSE, FWONK, CTLT, SYF, CFG, CYBR, W, LBRDA, AXTA, MOMO, QSR, SEDG, GDDY, UNIT, BKI, ENR, TRU, TDOC, CC, KHC, RUN, NVCR, RACE, HPE, SQ, LSXMA, LSXMK, USFD, FTV, FHB, VVV, VST, ADNT, ZTO, AA, PK, LGF.A, HWM, INVH, OKTA, BTU, HCC, AM, APPN, BHF, RDFN, DESP, ACMR, DNLI, AVYA, ADT, GTES, ZS, SPOT, BILI, ZUO, EAF, NVT, CDAY, DOCU, PDD, CWK, NIO, ELAN, REZI, ETRN, DELL, FOX, LEVI, DOW, TW, BYND, UBER, AVTR, CTVA, CRWD, AMCR, IAA, DT, NVST, BNTX, ARNC, CARR, OTIS, VRM, ACI, LMND, DKNG, BEKE, PTVE, U, PLTR, BSY, SHC, AIV, SANA, RXRX, GXO,
- Sold Out: KSU, SFIX, KD, APO, TREE, VER, GLOB, GKOS, MDP, MDP, SAM, PPD, PLL, AGRO, H, SLVM, RPAI, VEDL, CXP, JXN, BZUN, BAMR, OGN, HUYA, TENB, LU, TIGR, IHRT, BNR, GOTU, OCFT, TIGO, ALX, CVA, UFS, EXTR, FSP, GME, HA, HRC, IONS, JBSS, KEX, MIC, COR, PNFP, AVNT, STL, SSRM, X, CROX, DK, CNK, PRO, CVI, ALK, SIX,
For the details of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mitsubishi+ufj+trust+%26+banking+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,292,797 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,960,790 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 361,380 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 702,508 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 7,622,653 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.06%
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 4,630,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 440,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $236.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 37,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $131.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 77,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 202,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 2816.17%. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $122.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,523,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 975.78%. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,348,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in DT Midstream Inc by 31978.85%. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $47.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,906,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Entergy Corp (ETR)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 47.94%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $112.65, with an estimated average price of $105.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,987,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 162.82%. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $143.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 554,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 26.91%. The purchase prices were between $69.55 and $86.11, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $76.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,352,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31.Sold Out: Globant SA (GLOB)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in Globant SA. The sale prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9.Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14.Sold Out: (PPD)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.Reduced: JD.com Inc (JD)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced to a holding in JD.com Inc by 59.53%. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $77.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp still held 3,691,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 74.72%. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp still held 613,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 37.92%. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp still held 4,780,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Ferguson PLC (FERG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced to a holding in Ferguson PLC by 20.8%. The sale prices were between $139.46 and $180.76, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $152.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp still held 28,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 99.72%. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp still held 2,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced to a holding in Exelon Corp by 67.46%. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp still held 644,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp. Also check out:
1. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp keeps buying