NEW THINKING (HONG KONG) INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd Buys Tesla Inc, Futu Holdings, XPeng Inc, Sells Li Auto Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Futu Holdings, XPeng Inc, sells Li Auto Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NEW THINKING (HONG KONG) INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd. As of 2021Q4, NEW THINKING (HONG KONG) INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd owns 4 stocks with a total value of $22 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEW THINKING (HONG KONG) INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+thinking+%28hong+kong%29+investment+management+co.+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 7,719 shares, 36.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 152,030 shares, 29.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.48% Li Auto Inc (LI) - 194,900 shares, 28.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 75.53% XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 20,100 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. New Position

NEW THINKING (HONG KONG) INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $934.486800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 36.95%. The holding were 7,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NEW THINKING (HONG KONG) INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 20,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

NEW THINKING (HONG KONG) INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd added to a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd by 89.48%. The purchase prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36. The stock is now traded at around $45.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.15%. The holding were 152,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.