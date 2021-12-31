Ckw Financial Group Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Microsoft Corp, Monster Beverage Corp, Sells McDonald's Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, APA Corp

New Purchases: MNST, PUBM, STEM, PDI, KNX, KMI, KEYS, SACH, ELAN, UBER, PATH, DWAC, KD, MSOS, PAVE,

Honolulu, HI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Microsoft Corp, Monster Beverage Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells McDonald's Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, APA Corp, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ckw Financial Group. As of 2021Q4, Ckw Financial Group owns 234 stocks with a total value of $656 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 737,701 shares, 53.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,638,859 shares, 18.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,066,149 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 154,719 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW) - 444,164 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $85.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $39.93, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $11.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 35 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 159.20%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $102.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 62,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 82.74%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 77.66%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $455.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in VMware Inc by 305.67%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $132.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 30.20%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $531.519700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.700600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund. The sale prices were between $23.77 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $24.59.

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63.

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64.

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34.