Ckw Financial Group Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Microsoft Corp, Monster Beverage Corp, Sells McDonald's Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, APA Corp

Honolulu, HI, based Investment company Ckw Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Microsoft Corp, Monster Beverage Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells McDonald's Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, APA Corp, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ckw Financial Group. As of 2021Q4, Ckw Financial Group owns 234 stocks with a total value of $656 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CKW FINANCIAL GROUP
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 737,701 shares, 53.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,638,859 shares, 18.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,066,149 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 154,719 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  5. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW) - 444,164 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $85.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PubMatic Inc (PUBM)

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $39.93, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Stem Inc (STEM)

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $11.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 35 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 159.20%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $102.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 62,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 82.74%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 77.66%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $455.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in VMware Inc by 305.67%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $132.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 30.20%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $531.519700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.700600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Sold Out: PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO)

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund. The sale prices were between $23.77 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $24.59.

Sold Out: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63.

Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64.

Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34.



