AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd. Buys Xilio Therapeutics Inc, Rallybio Corp, Sells Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Kymera Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: XLO, RLYB,
- Reduced Positions: KYMR,
- Sold Out: AVIR, APLS, CLSD, MTEM, KZR, ALRN, BLCM,
For the details of AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aju+ib+investment+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd.
- Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) - 457,059 shares, 40.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.48%
- Seer Inc (SEER) - 816,375 shares, 25.94% of the total portfolio.
- Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) - 667,742 shares, 14.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Rallybio Corp (RLYB) - 754,678 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) - 99,503 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio.
AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Xilio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.88%. The holding were 667,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rallybio Corp (RLYB)
AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Rallybio Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $14.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.03%. The holding were 754,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR)
AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $14.96.Sold Out: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)
AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $30.74 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $39.7.Sold Out: Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD)
AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Clearside Biomedical Inc. The sale prices were between $2.72 and $5.72, with an estimated average price of $4.27.Sold Out: Molecular Templates Inc (MTEM)
AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Molecular Templates Inc. The sale prices were between $3.37 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $4.94.Sold Out: Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR)
AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $7.44 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $11.43.Sold Out: Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN)
AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Aileron Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $0.52 and $1.04, with an estimated average price of $0.76.
Here is the complete portfolio of AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd.. Also check out:
1. AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd. keeps buying