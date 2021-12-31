AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd. Buys Xilio Therapeutics Inc, Rallybio Corp, Sells Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Kymera Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: XLO, RLYB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xilio Therapeutics Inc, Rallybio Corp, sells Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Kymera Therapeutics Inc, Clearside Biomedical Inc, Molecular Templates Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $72 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) - 457,059 shares, 40.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.48% Seer Inc (SEER) - 816,375 shares, 25.94% of the total portfolio. Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) - 667,742 shares, 14.88% of the total portfolio. New Position Rallybio Corp (RLYB) - 754,678 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. New Position RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) - 99,503 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio.

AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Xilio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.88%. The holding were 667,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Rallybio Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $14.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.03%. The holding were 754,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $14.96.

AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $30.74 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $39.7.

AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Clearside Biomedical Inc. The sale prices were between $2.72 and $5.72, with an estimated average price of $4.27.

AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Molecular Templates Inc. The sale prices were between $3.37 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $4.94.

AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $7.44 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $11.43.

AJU IB Investment Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Aileron Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $0.52 and $1.04, with an estimated average price of $0.76.