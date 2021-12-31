Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc Buys Realty Income Corp, Kilroy Realty Corp, Equinix Inc, Sells , CyrusOne Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc

- New Purchases: OHI, PK, SUI, COLD, RLJ,
- Added Positions: O, KRC, EQIX, CUBE, NHI, SPG, KRG, SBAC, VTR, ADC, AMT, ARE, VICI, REG,
- Reduced Positions: HST, ACC, INVH, VNO, OUT, ELS, AVB, AIRC, CPT, DLR, FR, DRE, HTA, REXR, PLD, ROIC, OFC, UE, TRNO, HIW, NNN, PEAK, WY, CCI,
- Sold Out: VER, CONE, SBRA, RPAI, DRH,
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 282,624 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.38%
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 1,172,661 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
- Public Storage (PSA) - 480,080 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 3,860,588 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.28%
- AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 556,680 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.93%
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $27.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,221,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,675,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $188.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 146,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $28.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 164,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 69.16%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,707,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 2091.34%. The purchase prices were between $63.03 and $72.47, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $66.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 773,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05. The stock is now traded at around $712.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 282,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CubeSmart (CUBE)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in CubeSmart by 20.74%. The purchase prices were between $48.03 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.9. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,392,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in National Health Investors Inc by 66.35%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 941,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $142.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 548,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (VER)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.Sold Out: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $12.49 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $14.12.Sold Out: (RPAI)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.Sold Out: Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)
Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The sale prices were between $8.18 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.41.
