Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc Buys Realty Income Corp, Kilroy Realty Corp, Equinix Inc, Sells , CyrusOne Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Realty Income Corp, Kilroy Realty Corp, Equinix Inc, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, sells , CyrusOne Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, American Campus Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc. As of 2021Q4, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 51 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 282,624 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.38% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 1,172,661 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95% Public Storage (PSA) - 480,080 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 3,860,588 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.28% AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 556,680 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.93%

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $27.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,221,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,675,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $188.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 146,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $28.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 164,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc initiated holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 69.16%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,707,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 2091.34%. The purchase prices were between $63.03 and $72.47, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $66.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 773,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05. The stock is now traded at around $712.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 282,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in CubeSmart by 20.74%. The purchase prices were between $48.03 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.9. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,392,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in National Health Investors Inc by 66.35%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 941,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $142.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 548,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $12.49 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $14.12.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $12.49 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $14.12.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold out a holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The sale prices were between $8.18 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.41.