Aequim Alternative Investments LP Buys Avantor Inc, Clarivate PLC, Sabre Corp, Sells Workday Inc, The AES Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc

New Purchases: AVTRPA.PFD, CLVTPA.PFD, SABR, ROLL, KKR, APTV, IIVI, CHGG, GOAC, AVAN, SRSA, CONX, JWSM, DNAC, BHC, DNAB,

AVTRPA.PFD, CLVTPA.PFD, SABR, ROLL, KKR, APTV, IIVI, CHGG, GOAC, AVAN, SRSA, CONX, JWSM, DNAC, BHC, DNAB, Added Positions: UGIC, SWK, BDX, COIN, EXPE, ZD, PSPC, VIAC, TEN,

UGIC, SWK, BDX, COIN, EXPE, ZD, PSPC, VIAC, TEN, Sold Out: WDAY, AES, LNG, GIG, CCSI, BLUE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avantor Inc, Clarivate PLC, Sabre Corp, RBC Bearings Inc, KKR Inc, sells Workday Inc, The AES Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, GigCapital4 Inc, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aequim Alternative Investments LP. As of 2021Q4, Aequim Alternative Investments LP owns 63 stocks with a total value of $819 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PG&E Corp (PCGU) - 1,370,100 shares, 19.35% of the total portfolio. Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHKEW) - 1,994,434 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.30% Avantor Inc (AVTRpA.PFD) - 528,000 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Clarivate PLC (CLVTpA.PFD) - 625,000 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. New Position Sabre Corp (SABR) - 302,500 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. New Position

Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.84 and $129.44, with an estimated average price of $120.87. The stock is now traded at around $112.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.33%. The holding were 528,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $82.97 and $95.88, with an estimated average price of $90.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.93%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 302,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.82 and $241.35, with an estimated average price of $214.6. The stock is now traded at around $182.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $134.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in UGI Corp by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $96.65 and $104.98, with an estimated average price of $102.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 322,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $276.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 42,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $209.545100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 45,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 118.07%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $197.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Post Holdings Partnering Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Tenneco Inc by 95.87%. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $12.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 90,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $53.98 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $61.18.

Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $8.96 and $16.31, with an estimated average price of $11.77.