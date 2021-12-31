Aequim Alternative Investments LP Buys Avantor Inc, Clarivate PLC, Sabre Corp, Sells Workday Inc, The AES Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc

- New Purchases: AVTRPA.PFD, CLVTPA.PFD, SABR, ROLL, KKR, APTV, IIVI, CHGG, GOAC, AVAN, SRSA, CONX, JWSM, DNAC, BHC, DNAB,
- Added Positions: UGIC, SWK, BDX, COIN, EXPE, ZD, PSPC, VIAC, TEN,
- Sold Out: WDAY, AES, LNG, GIG, CCSI, BLUE,
For the details of Aequim Alternative Investments LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aequim+alternative+investments+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Aequim Alternative Investments LP
- PG&E Corp (PCGU) - 1,370,100 shares, 19.35% of the total portfolio.
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHKEW) - 1,994,434 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.30%
- Avantor Inc (AVTRpA.PFD) - 528,000 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Clarivate PLC (CLVTpA.PFD) - 625,000 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sabre Corp (SABR) - 302,500 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.84 and $129.44, with an estimated average price of $120.87. The stock is now traded at around $112.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.33%. The holding were 528,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVTPA.PFD)
Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $82.97 and $95.88, with an estimated average price of $90.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.93%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 302,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL)
Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.82 and $241.35, with an estimated average price of $214.6. The stock is now traded at around $182.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Aequim Alternative Investments LP initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $134.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UGI Corp (UGIC)
Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in UGI Corp by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $96.65 and $104.98, with an estimated average price of $102.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 322,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $276.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 42,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $209.545100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 45,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 118.07%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $197.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Post Holdings Partnering Corp (PSPC)
Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Post Holdings Partnering Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tenneco Inc (TEN)
Aequim Alternative Investments LP added to a holding in Tenneco Inc by 95.87%. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $12.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 90,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)
Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32.Sold Out: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47.Sold Out: GigCapital4 Inc (GIG)
Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.93.Sold Out: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI)
Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $53.98 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $61.18.Sold Out: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)
Aequim Alternative Investments LP sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $8.96 and $16.31, with an estimated average price of $11.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aequim Alternative Investments LP. Also check out:
1. Aequim Alternative Investments LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aequim Alternative Investments LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aequim Alternative Investments LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aequim Alternative Investments LP keeps buying