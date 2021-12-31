Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, iShares Biotechnology ETF

- New Purchases: VAW, SPY, GSK, UNH, MRK, WOLF, MU, TT, DIS, NIE, FUTY, USMV,
- Added Positions: VGSH, VTIP, IUSG, BSV, VCSH, LQD, SLQD, VDC, IBM, FCOM, IJH, VGT, IJR, IEFA, FHLC, STPZ, MSFT, VUG, BNTX, JPST, FTEC, XLY, XOM, FIDU, PG, AMZN, FNDX, FNDF, FLOT, UNP, MCD, INTC, VXUS, FSTA, ITOT, FNDE, FDIS, BND,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, IUSV, VCIT, FREL, XLE, USIG, VIS, CVX, VFH, ISTB, ICSH, XLRE, FNCL, VDE, T, VBR, VTV, XLU, VZ, RSP, IAU, SCHP, VB, GLD, DVY, AWK, NVDA, VIG, IDEV, VTI, VIGI, XLI, QCOM, VO, VNQ, ETV, PFE, LOW,
- Sold Out: GOVT, SHM, IBB, GSY, ARKG, BIV, AEP, VCR, SMMU, GLQ, KD,
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 95,864 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 136,248 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.57%
- iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 92,497 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 60,651 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 34,358 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.12%
Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.35 and $196.88, with an estimated average price of $187.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $455.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 561 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $493.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $84.209100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 56.91%. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 39,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.63%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $197.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)
Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 46.34%. The purchase prices were between $50.82 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $50.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 73.84%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $137.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ)
Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 31.56%. The purchase prices were between $54.43 and $55.3, with an estimated average price of $54.74. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM)
Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $49.16.Sold Out: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $50.38, with an estimated average price of $50.3.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Birchcreek Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43.
