Ground Swell Capital, LLC Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Avis Budget Group Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: SRLN, QCOM, CAR, AVGO, QQQM, MSFT, EQIX, EDV, SPLK, BACPL.PFD, NUAN, PYPL, FICO, IJJ, EA, SWKS, EXR, Z, SHOP, GUSH, VCR, PSA, ETSY, SGH, ASND, MCHP, PLD, UBT, COST, SNOW, CRWD, RCL, MRCY, ATH, PGR, ASML, CPT, SAFM, LLY, AAL, BOE, BGRY, MNMD, ARVL, TME, IQ, TIGR, SUNL, ZOM, UUU, PHUN, VERO, CASI, DRRX, MITO, TRVI, WTRH,

SRLN, QCOM, CAR, AVGO, QQQM, MSFT, EQIX, EDV, SPLK, BACPL.PFD, NUAN, PYPL, FICO, IJJ, EA, SWKS, EXR, Z, SHOP, GUSH, VCR, PSA, ETSY, SGH, ASND, MCHP, PLD, UBT, COST, SNOW, CRWD, RCL, MRCY, ATH, PGR, ASML, CPT, SAFM, LLY, AAL, BOE, BGRY, MNMD, ARVL, TME, IQ, TIGR, SUNL, ZOM, UUU, PHUN, VERO, CASI, DRRX, MITO, TRVI, WTRH, Added Positions: AFRM, MA, PLXP, ONE,

AFRM, MA, PLXP, ONE, Reduced Positions: IWO, INTU, SLYG,

IWO, INTU, SLYG, Sold Out: AAPL, TSLA, AMZN, UAL, SLYV, BLOK, EXPD, ARKW, MKSI, ADP, MORN, NBIX, DIA, EWW, PODD, ARKK, SCHA, V, BBBY, JNJ, ROST, RH, QSR, SYNA, LPI, CAT, SFIX, ASAN, GNOG, COR, GS, EEIQ, ABNB, BLK, ALX, PM, TDOC, CRM, PWR, PDSB, DIDI, DBRG, GNW, BTCS, RMO, FAMI, RIG, OSG, EDU, TRIB, SPCB, GTE,

Folly Beach, SC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Avis Budget Group Inc, Broadcom Inc, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ground Swell Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ground Swell Capital, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $17 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ground Swell Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ground+swell+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 48,125 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. New Position Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 4,304 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. New Position Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) - 2,798 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. New Position Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 824 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) - 3,182 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.76%. The holding were 48,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $179.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 4,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62. The stock is now traded at around $191.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 2,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $603.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $149.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 3,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 1,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 66.39%. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $69.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 42.68%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in PLx Pharma Inc by 20.61%. The purchase prices were between $7.69 and $19.08, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $6.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 36,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The sale prices were between $38.72 and $55.12, with an estimated average price of $46.04.