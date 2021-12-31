Ground Swell Capital, LLC Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Avis Budget Group Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc

- New Purchases: SRLN, QCOM, CAR, AVGO, QQQM, MSFT, EQIX, EDV, SPLK, BACPL.PFD, NUAN, PYPL, FICO, IJJ, EA, SWKS, EXR, Z, SHOP, GUSH, VCR, PSA, ETSY, SGH, ASND, MCHP, PLD, UBT, COST, SNOW, CRWD, RCL, MRCY, ATH, PGR, ASML, CPT, SAFM, LLY, AAL, BOE, BGRY, MNMD, ARVL, TME, IQ, TIGR, SUNL, ZOM, UUU, PHUN, VERO, CASI, DRRX, MITO, TRVI, WTRH,
- Added Positions: AFRM, MA, PLXP, ONE,
- Reduced Positions: IWO, INTU, SLYG,
- Sold Out: AAPL, TSLA, AMZN, UAL, SLYV, BLOK, EXPD, ARKW, MKSI, ADP, MORN, NBIX, DIA, EWW, PODD, ARKK, SCHA, V, BBBY, JNJ, ROST, RH, QSR, SYNA, LPI, CAT, SFIX, ASAN, GNOG, COR, GS, EEIQ, ABNB, BLK, ALX, PM, TDOC, CRM, PWR, PDSB, DIDI, DBRG, GNW, BTCS, RMO, FAMI, RIG, OSG, EDU, TRIB, SPCB, GTE,
For the details of Ground Swell Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ground+swell+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ground Swell Capital, LLC
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 48,125 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 4,304 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) - 2,798 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 824 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) - 3,182 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.76%. The holding were 48,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $179.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 4,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62. The stock is now traded at around $191.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 2,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $603.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 824 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $149.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 3,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 1,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 66.39%. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $69.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 42.68%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 896 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PLx Pharma Inc (PLXP)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in PLx Pharma Inc by 20.61%. The purchase prices were between $7.69 and $19.08, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $6.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 36,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78.Sold Out: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The sale prices were between $38.72 and $55.12, with an estimated average price of $46.04.
