Cadence Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, Rio Tinto PLC, Sells SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Global X Copper Miners ETF, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: RIO, SCCO, HMC, CWH, SCHX,
- Added Positions: TLT, SLV, CEF, EEM, VEU, RVT, PAAS, AEM, XLU, CNQ, NTR, STLD, AMLP, NLY, MAC, NIQ,
- Reduced Positions: XLE, IBB, SCHB, SCHV, XLK, EVV, SCHE,
- Sold Out: XME, COPX, DIS,
For the details of Cadence Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cadence+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cadence Wealth Management LLC
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 330,925 shares, 20.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.6%
- iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 778,701 shares, 18.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.91%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 88,050 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.26%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 73,905 shares, 13.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 104,291 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
Cadence Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $78.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Cadence Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.2 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $65.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)
Cadence Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.36 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $29.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)
Cadence Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Cadence Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $108.671000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Cadence Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.26%. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 88,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
Cadence Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 35.99%. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.739900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 174,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
Cadence Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74.Sold Out: Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX)
Cadence Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Global X Copper Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.29.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Cadence Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cadence Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Cadence Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cadence Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cadence Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cadence Wealth Management LLC keeps buying