Cadence Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, Rio Tinto PLC, Sells SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Global X Copper Miners ETF, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: RIO, SCCO, HMC, CWH, SCHX,

RIO, SCCO, HMC, CWH, SCHX, Added Positions: TLT, SLV, CEF, EEM, VEU, RVT, PAAS, AEM, XLU, CNQ, NTR, STLD, AMLP, NLY, MAC, NIQ,

TLT, SLV, CEF, EEM, VEU, RVT, PAAS, AEM, XLU, CNQ, NTR, STLD, AMLP, NLY, MAC, NIQ, Reduced Positions: XLE, IBB, SCHB, SCHV, XLK, EVV, SCHE,

XLE, IBB, SCHB, SCHV, XLK, EVV, SCHE, Sold Out: XME, COPX, DIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, Rio Tinto PLC, Southern Copper Corp, Honda Motor Co, sells SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Global X Copper Miners ETF, The Walt Disney Co, iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cadence Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cadence Wealth Management LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cadence Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cadence+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 330,925 shares, 20.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.6% iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 778,701 shares, 18.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.91% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 88,050 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.26% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 73,905 shares, 13.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 104,291 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%

Cadence Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $78.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.2 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $65.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.36 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $29.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $108.671000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.26%. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 88,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 35.99%. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.739900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 174,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadence Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74.

Cadence Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Global X Copper Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.87 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.29.

Cadence Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.