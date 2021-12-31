Martin Investment Management, LLC Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Aon PLC, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Alphabet Inc, Texas Instruments Inc

- New Purchases: FIS, AON,
- Added Positions: NVS, ATVI, JNJ, SPGI, ASML, GD, LHX, ICLR, TSM,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, GOOGL, MSCI, ACN, TGT, GOOG, CARR, GILD, TXN, MDT, VRSK, MTCH, BMY, PG, FB, CHKP, BKNG, SAP, IAC, SONY, ALC, TM, TMO, MA, AXP, RTX, INFO, NXPI, RELX, AMZN,
- Sold Out: OTIS, CNI, CERN, UL, ST,
- Alcon Inc (ALC) - 339,607 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
- Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 220,768 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
- Novartis AG (NVS) - 315,999 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.99%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,108 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.98%
- SAP SE (SAP) - 151,977 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
Martin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $111.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 49,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Martin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $287.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Martin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76.Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Martin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Martin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.Sold Out: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)
Martin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The sale prices were between $54.77 and $61.69, with an estimated average price of $58.32.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
Martin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.
