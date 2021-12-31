Martin Investment Management, LLC Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Aon PLC, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Alphabet Inc, Texas Instruments Inc

New Purchases: FIS, AON,

Winnetka, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Aon PLC, sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Alphabet Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Medtronic PLC, Canadian National Railway Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Martin Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Martin Investment Management, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $404 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alcon Inc (ALC) - 339,607 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 220,768 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Novartis AG (NVS) - 315,999 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.99% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,108 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.98% SAP SE (SAP) - 151,977 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%

Martin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $111.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 49,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Martin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $287.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Martin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76.

Martin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82.

Martin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.

Martin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The sale prices were between $54.77 and $61.69, with an estimated average price of $58.32.

Martin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.