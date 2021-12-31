Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Martin Investment Management, LLC Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Aon PLC, Sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Alphabet Inc, Texas Instruments Inc

Winnetka, IL, based Investment company Martin Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Aon PLC, sells Otis Worldwide Corp, Alphabet Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Medtronic PLC, Canadian National Railway Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Martin Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Martin Investment Management, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $404 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Martin Investment Management, LLC
  1. Alcon Inc (ALC) - 339,607 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
  2. Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 220,768 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
  3. Novartis AG (NVS) - 315,999 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.99%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,108 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.98%
  5. SAP SE (SAP) - 151,977 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Martin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $111.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 49,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

Martin Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $287.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Martin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76.

Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Martin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82.

Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Martin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.

Sold Out: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Martin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The sale prices were between $54.77 and $61.69, with an estimated average price of $58.32.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Martin Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.



