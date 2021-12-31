Prudent Investors Network Buys BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, iShares

- Added Positions: IAGG, GOVT, PHB, BOND, IEMG, SPYD, MTUM, XLV, XOM, XLP, VGK, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, XLF, AAPL, XLE, IBM, IVV, ABT,
- Sold Out: EMB, JETS, MCHI, O, GLD, KD,
For the details of PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prudent+investors+network/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK
- BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 523,057 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.15%
- Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) - 1,350,535 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.02%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 127,040 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 854,098 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.55%
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 180,918 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.36%
Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 93.15%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $53.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 523,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 70.55%. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.672000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 854,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)
Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.02%. The purchase prices were between $19.01 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $19.25. The stock is now traded at around $18.785700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 1,350,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 94,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 116.62%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.58%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Prudent Investors Network sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05.Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Prudent Investors Network sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13.Sold Out: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
Prudent Investors Network sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79.Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)
Prudent Investors Network sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Prudent Investors Network sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Prudent Investors Network sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK. Also check out:
1. PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK's Undervalued Stocks
2. PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs