Prudent Investors Network Buys BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, iShares

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, Realty Income Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudent Investors Network. As of 2021Q4, Prudent Investors Network owns 29 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 523,057 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.15% Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) - 1,350,535 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.02% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 127,040 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 854,098 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.55% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 180,918 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.36%

Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 93.15%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $53.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 523,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 70.55%. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.672000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 854,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.02%. The purchase prices were between $19.01 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $19.25. The stock is now traded at around $18.785700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 1,350,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 94,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 116.62%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.58%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prudent Investors Network sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05.

Prudent Investors Network sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13.

Prudent Investors Network sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79.

Prudent Investors Network sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86.

Prudent Investors Network sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.

Prudent Investors Network sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.