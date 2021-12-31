Requisite Capital Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares, Alphabet Inc, Sells Callaway Golf Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Bill.com Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: LABU, IWF, SAVA, NVDA, OEF, TSM, COP, DOCU, ABBV, OKTA, IRBT, XLK,
- Added Positions: JEPI, JPST, GOOGL, MSFT, NFLX, UNH, COIN, AAPL, GS, GOOG, URNM, XLE, CAT, LIT, MLPX, DE,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, QQQ, MTUM, IVV, MSGS, GLDM, ARKK, SVAL, JMST, AMZN, BSV, ZIM, ASML, PYPL, NRZ, MAPS, FB, VNOM, WES, XOM, CVX,
- Sold Out: ELY, BILL, T, SHOP, INMD, MSGE, AFRM, BAC, C, MELI, APA, TEAM, BABA, MA, SFE, CMPS, AA, SNAP, WMT, IBM, BA, SKLZ, OPEN, MUDS, MUDS, KD,
- JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - 1,016,571 shares, 20.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.09%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 108,605 shares, 16.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89%
- iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) - 944,926 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 164,147 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.43%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 487,203 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.47%
Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $33.74 and $65.93, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $20.868100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $280.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 5,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $90.91, with an estimated average price of $52.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $255.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $210.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $123.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 45.09%. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.27%. The holding were 1,016,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 129.31%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2819.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 54.02%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 12,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 360.55%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $402.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 241.94%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $493.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 38.80%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $209.545100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $24.43 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $27.76.Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.Sold Out: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18.Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
Requisite Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $62.86 and $83.83, with an estimated average price of $70.2.
