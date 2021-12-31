Merk Investments LLC Buys Skeena Resources, Sells Golden Star Resources

New Purchases: SKE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Skeena Resources, sells Golden Star Resources during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Merk Investments LLC. As of 2021Q4, Merk Investments LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA) - 8,200,000 shares, 21.41% of the total portfolio. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) - 800,000 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) - 1,500,000 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 700,000 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) - 1,050,000 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio.

Merk Investments LLC initiated holding in Skeena Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.11 and $12.33, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merk Investments LLC sold out a holding in Golden Star Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.38 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.42.