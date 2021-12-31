Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Clearstead Trust, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Markel Corp, Sells Enviva Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, NVIDIA Corp

Investment company Clearstead Trust, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Markel Corp, 3M Co, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Enviva Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, AvalonBay Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearstead Trust, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Clearstead Trust, LLC owns 195 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Clearstead Trust, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,121 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,136 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,146 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,878 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.28%
  5. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 22,060 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.19%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Clearstead Trust, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2821.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Clearstead Trust, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $67.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)

Clearstead Trust, LLC initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $47.24, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $31.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Clearstead Trust, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $145.166300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Clearstead Trust, LLC initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $22.55 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Clearstead Trust, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $457.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 13,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Markel Corp (MKL)

Clearstead Trust, LLC added to a holding in Markel Corp by 25.23%. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1273.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Clearstead Trust, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 254.55%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $162.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Clearstead Trust, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 33.17%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $363.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Clearstead Trust, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 80.77%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Equity Residential (EQR)

Clearstead Trust, LLC added to a holding in Equity Residential by 44.04%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $90.55, with an estimated average price of $86.16. The stock is now traded at around $87.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Enviva Inc (EVA)

Clearstead Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Clearstead Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.

Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)

Clearstead Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92.

Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Clearstead Trust, LLC sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $223.81 and $252.59, with an estimated average price of $238.94.

Sold Out: (LMRK)

Clearstead Trust, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.22 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

Sold Out: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)

Clearstead Trust, LLC sold out a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $68.02 and $99.06, with an estimated average price of $85.57.



