Connolly Sarah T. Buys S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Verizon Communications Inc

Just now
Investment company Connolly Sarah T. (Current Portfolio) buys S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connolly Sarah T.. As of 2021Q4, Connolly Sarah T. owns 96 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Connolly Sarah T.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,552 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.97%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,666 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.06%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 11,256 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.32%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,615 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.84%
  5. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 29,214 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.07%
New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 7,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $531.519700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Connolly Sarah T. added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 305.39%. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $493.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 9,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Connolly Sarah T. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 49.06%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 55,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Connolly Sarah T. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 37.97%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 33,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Connolly Sarah T. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 66.84%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3261.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Connolly Sarah T. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $587.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 11,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Connolly Sarah T. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 49.68%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $255.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 12,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Connolly Sarah T. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41.

Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Connolly Sarah T. sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Connolly Sarah T. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Connolly Sarah T. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Connolly Sarah T.. Also check out:

