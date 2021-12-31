Connolly Sarah T. Buys S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: NKE, COST, CSCO, HD, PFE,

NKE, COST, CSCO, HD, PFE, Added Positions: MDY, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, TMO, NVDA, GOOGL, FB, JPM, MA, GOOG, DHR, SYK, ROK, PG, CRM, WM, EL, BKNG, ICE, PANW, TJX, BAC, IJR, DE, ROP, NVS, DIS, KO, MDT, ADBE, BLK, PEP, CVS, HUBB, CMCSA, ITW, TRV, INTC, LOW, PYPL, AMT, USB, APD, GD, MCD, PAYC, ACN, PAYX, ABT, SYY, JNJ, MSCI, FDS, NEE, ORCL, NSC, MRK, ADI, INTU, ABBV, VEEV, BRK.B, ATO, GE, IJH,

MDY, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, TMO, NVDA, GOOGL, FB, JPM, MA, GOOG, DHR, SYK, ROK, PG, CRM, WM, EL, BKNG, ICE, PANW, TJX, BAC, IJR, DE, ROP, NVS, DIS, KO, MDT, ADBE, BLK, PEP, CVS, HUBB, CMCSA, ITW, TRV, INTC, LOW, PYPL, AMT, USB, APD, GD, MCD, PAYC, ACN, PAYX, ABT, SYY, JNJ, MSCI, FDS, NEE, ORCL, NSC, MRK, ADI, INTU, ABBV, VEEV, BRK.B, ATO, GE, IJH, Reduced Positions: EFA, ADP, MMM, SO, IWM, BAX, GPC, UL,

EFA, ADP, MMM, SO, IWM, BAX, GPC, UL, Sold Out: VXUS, VXF, VZ, IBM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connolly Sarah T.. As of 2021Q4, Connolly Sarah T. owns 96 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,552 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,666 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.06% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 11,256 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,615 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.84% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 29,214 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.07%

Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 7,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $531.519700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connolly Sarah T. added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 305.39%. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $493.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 9,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connolly Sarah T. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 49.06%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 55,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connolly Sarah T. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 37.97%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 33,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connolly Sarah T. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 66.84%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3261.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connolly Sarah T. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $587.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 11,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connolly Sarah T. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 49.68%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $255.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 12,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connolly Sarah T. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41.

Connolly Sarah T. sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39.

Connolly Sarah T. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Connolly Sarah T. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.