Connolly Sarah T. Buys S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Verizon Communications Inc

- New Purchases: NKE, COST, CSCO, HD, PFE,
- Added Positions: MDY, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, TMO, NVDA, GOOGL, FB, JPM, MA, GOOG, DHR, SYK, ROK, PG, CRM, WM, EL, BKNG, ICE, PANW, TJX, BAC, IJR, DE, ROP, NVS, DIS, KO, MDT, ADBE, BLK, PEP, CVS, HUBB, CMCSA, ITW, TRV, INTC, LOW, PYPL, AMT, USB, APD, GD, MCD, PAYC, ACN, PAYX, ABT, SYY, JNJ, MSCI, FDS, NEE, ORCL, NSC, MRK, ADI, INTU, ABBV, VEEV, BRK.B, ATO, GE, IJH,
- Reduced Positions: EFA, ADP, MMM, SO, IWM, BAX, GPC, UL,
- Sold Out: VXUS, VXF, VZ, IBM,
For the details of Connolly Sarah T.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/connolly+sarah+t./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Connolly Sarah T.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,552 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.97%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,666 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.06%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 11,256 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.32%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,615 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.84%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 29,214 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.07%
Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 7,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $531.519700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 431 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 519 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Connolly Sarah T. added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 305.39%. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $493.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 9,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Connolly Sarah T. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 49.06%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 55,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Connolly Sarah T. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 37.97%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 33,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Connolly Sarah T. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 66.84%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3261.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Connolly Sarah T. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $587.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 11,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Connolly Sarah T. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 49.68%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $255.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 12,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Connolly Sarah T. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41.Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Connolly Sarah T. sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Connolly Sarah T. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Connolly Sarah T. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of Connolly Sarah T.. Also check out:
1. Connolly Sarah T.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Connolly Sarah T.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Connolly Sarah T.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Connolly Sarah T. keeps buying