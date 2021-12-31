Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. Buys BCE Inc, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Sells Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Nutrien

- Added Positions: BCE, PBA, QSR, TD, TRP, CP,
- Reduced Positions: BNS, CM, NTR, AQN, SU, TRI, GIL, IMO,
- TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 12,273,140 shares, 26.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.40%
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 3,049,298 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 74.27%
- BCE Inc (BCE) - 3,455,505 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 614.32%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,343,769 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.94%
- Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) - 5,243,857 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1685.03%
Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in BCE Inc by 614.32%. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.1%. The holding were 3,455,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)
Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 1685.03%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 5,243,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 1058.38%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $56.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 1,908,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 140.94%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 2,343,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 39.35%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 496,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.
