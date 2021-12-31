Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. Buys BCE Inc, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Sells Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Nutrien

Investment company Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys BCE Inc, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Pacific Railway, sells Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Nutrien, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MUFG SECURITIES (CANADA), LTD.
  1. TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 12,273,140 shares, 26.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.40%
  2. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 3,049,298 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 74.27%
  3. BCE Inc (BCE) - 3,455,505 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 614.32%
  4. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,343,769 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.94%
  5. Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) - 5,243,857 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1685.03%
Added: BCE Inc (BCE)

Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in BCE Inc by 614.32%. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.1%. The holding were 3,455,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 1685.03%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 5,243,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 1058.38%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $56.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 1,908,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 140.94%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 2,343,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 39.35%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 496,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.



