MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys PerkinElmer Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PerkinElmer Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Booking Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, sells Apple Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Anthem Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp. As of 2021Q4, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owns 816 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,505,707 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 774,662 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,991,309 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 2,244,229 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 45,304 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $184.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 63,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.097200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $934.486800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $342.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $170.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $878.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.49%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 132,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 71.64%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 5438.24%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2607.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 23.66%. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $251.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 83,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 75.10%. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.752600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 119,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 38.10%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $15.76. The stock is now traded at around $16.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 698,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp sold out a holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $41.35 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $44.04.

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp sold out a holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $17.01 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $18.9.

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp sold out a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $23.52 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $68.66 and $75.95, with an estimated average price of $72.25.

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp sold out a holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.47 and $7.04, with an estimated average price of $6.77.