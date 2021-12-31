MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys PerkinElmer Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: PKI, SUB, SBNY, TSLA, FXL, RBLX, BBCA, BBEU, BBJP, COWZ, DLN, DON, FDT, FNX, FNY, FTC, FXD, SPOT, FXR, GRID, IYW, MTUM, PAVE, PTNQ, QQEW, VLUE, XBI, XT, LOPE, CRL, CW, FCFS, EHC, MTCH, MTZ, ODFL, PBCT, WEX, NAD, WNS, CRWD, WFCPL.PFD, GM, NVEE, SHOP, TRU, RACE, SITE, TWLO, TTD, CVNA, CACI,
- Added Positions: BSV, VEA, BKNG, PYPL, VBK, VTV, GILD, HBAN, BSX, C, ILMN, VNQ, CAT, GLW, NEE, DJP, SCHG, VBR, SCHW, CVX, EOG, JPM, NFLX, SWK, DIS, ALC, IEFA, IEMG, PLD, CME, CL, CMCSA, EA, EMR, VFC, MA, DFS, BLV, PFF, VB, APD, AIG, BIIB, BMY, CVS, ECL, EW, EPD, XOM, FAST, HON, MDT, MRK, NVDA, ES, PXD, PRU, QCOM, SRE, SCCO, SBUX, SYY, TJX, UPS, UNH, GWW, WY, WMB, WEC, BX, TEL, V, PM, NOW, WDAY, DOW, DWX, EFV, EMLC, SIVR, SMLF, USMV, VUG, VWO, ASML, ACN, AFL, ARE, ALNY, AEP, AON, AIRC, ATR, AZPN, ADSK, AVB, BK, CMS, CP, FIS, CHH, CI, STZ, CCI, CMI, DHI, DXCM, DPZ, DCI, DOV, ETN, EME, EQIX, ELS, ESS, EXR, FCN, FDS, FDX, FR, GD, GNTX, GPC, GGG, LHX, WELL, HPQ, HUM, IBM, ITW, TT, IP, INTU, JKHY, KRC, LSTR, LEN, MTB, MANH, MMC, MCK, NDAQ, PPG, PGR, ROLL, RLI, ROP, ROST, CRM, SHW, SSD, SO, EQNR, SUI, TSM, TDY, TTC, TSCO, CUBE, VTR, VMC, WMT, WTS, XEL, CMG, LULU, AWK, AVGO, TRNO, PRI, NXPI, HCA, MPC, PSX, AMH, BRX, MC, STOR, HPE, SQ, TEAM, FHB, VVV, GOLF, INVH, DOCU, ZM, CHWY, ABNB, BBAX, BKLN, BNDX, CMBS, DEM, DVY, EAGG, ESGD, ESGE, ESML, EZU, FDN, FVD, IBB, INTF, JNK, MBB, QUAL, SCHF, SCHH, SMH, USIG, VGK, VHT, XLK, XLP, XLRE,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, VOO, AMZN, AMAT, IAU, AMGN, MSFT, ANTM, COST, GS, VO, ORLY, PNC, VICI, IWB, BA, FISV, HD, WYNN, XLNX, AGG, IVW, MDY, SPY, VTEB, CB, T, AMD, MO, IVZ, ADP, BAX, BDX, BMRN, DLTR, EL, GE, MDLZ, SPGI, NOC, PFE, O, SPG, USB, UNP, VZ, KMI, FB, GOOG, DSI, GLD, IHI, IJR, IVE, IWP, RSP, SCHX, VOT, MMM, ATVI, AKAM, ALB, ALL, AEE, ANSS, TFC, BHP, BP, BXP, BTI, CSX, COF, CTAS, CLX, CCEP, CTSH, CMA, CAG, COP, DEO, D, EMN, EIX, ENB, EFX, GIS, GSK, PEAK, HOLX, ING, IMO, ICE, SJM, JCI, KMB, LEG, LMT, LOW, MKSI, MKC, MET, MCHP, MSI, VTRS, NEM, NKE, NVS, NVO, OXY, ORCL, PPL, PNW, PEG, PSA, REGN, ROK, RDS.A, SAP, SLB, SNN, LUV, TRV, SYK, SU, TROW, TXN, TTE, TRMB, UL, VOD, WAB, WBA, ZBH, L, JAZZ, BUD, DG, APO, ZNGA, REXR, ALLY, OUT, BABA, CDK, ENR, TDOC, KHC, FOXA, CTVA, CARR, VNT, OGN, KD, AGZ, BIV, BWX, CMF, IGSB, CWB, DFUS, DGRW, EEM, FNDA, FNDF, FNDX, GOVT, HDV, HYG, IDV, IEF, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJS, IJT, ITM, IWF, IWS, IXJ, MUB, PHO, QCLN, QQQ, RWR, SCHA, SCHC, SCHE, SCHM, SCHO, TDIV, TIP, TLT, VCIT, VFH, VGT, VMBS, VOE, VONE, VTI, VXF, XLB, XLE, XLI, XLU, XLV, XLY,
- Sold Out: MAIN, CONE, MGP, AGR, APLE, NEP, ZEN, ATHM, COMM, DSL, APAM, NCLH, PK, PCI, HTA, POST, BUI, VAC, AAT, SBRA, COR, EBND, SPHQ, SCZ, IDRV, HAUZ, GDX, FYC, FXO, FNDE, FNDC, LYB, AMLP, AAXJ, SLVM, ENVX, BNL, BEPC, IAC, FOX, JBGS, DRH, MAA, MAC, KSU, HR, FE, FRT, EXPE, DRQ, DLR, MOG.A, CUZ, CBSH, BDN, BIO, BLL, ATRI, AJG, ARCC, NLY, SMFG, PMT, TAK, BEP, ENSG, AWP, TNL, UTG, TDF, ET, ADC, URI, BFS, RMD, REG, PSMT, PSB, JWN, NI,
For the details of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mufg+americas+holdings+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,505,707 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.38%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 774,662 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,991,309 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 2,244,229 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 45,304 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $184.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 63,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.097200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $934.486800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 342 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $342.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $170.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $878.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.49%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 132,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 71.64%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 5438.24%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2607.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 23.66%. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $251.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 83,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 75.10%. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.752600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 119,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 38.10%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $15.76. The stock is now traded at around $16.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 698,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp sold out a holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $41.35 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $44.04.Sold Out: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp sold out a holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $17.01 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $18.9.Sold Out: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp sold out a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $23.52 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.57.Sold Out: (KSU)
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $68.66 and $75.95, with an estimated average price of $72.25.Sold Out: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG)
MUFG Americas Holdings Corp sold out a holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.47 and $7.04, with an estimated average price of $6.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp. Also check out:
1. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MUFG Americas Holdings Corp keeps buying