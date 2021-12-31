Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

New Purchases: USMV, FCRD, XLK, HEFA, IBB, SMM, EEMV, BAM, NVDA, PPG, GDXJ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $411 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 464,866 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 64,341 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.60% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 496,865 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 215,137 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 196,443 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82%

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 57,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.38 and $4.82, with an estimated average price of $4.66. The stock is now traded at around $4.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 540,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $162.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 13,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $35.32. The stock is now traded at around $34.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 33,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $133.550100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund. The purchase prices were between $6.16 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.73. The stock is now traded at around $7.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 137,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 71.04%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.438100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 180,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 105.86%. The purchase prices were between $15.83 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $15.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 191,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.03%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 51,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 37.53%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 46,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 85.48%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $96.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $46.97 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $47.29.

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Israel ETF. The sale prices were between $69.86 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $75.38.

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF. The sale prices were between $247 and $278.8, with an estimated average price of $267.21.

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.