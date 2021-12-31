Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, Agilon Health Inc, Sells SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury B

New Purchases: AGL, CP, VFC, SUB, MKL, LEN, MAA, NDSN, ON, TLK, POOL, STE, TER, UDR, GWW, WPP, EVRG, ZBRA, ULTA, FTNT, WDAY, ZS, SCHM, ETR, CF, CHRW, CRH, CNP, CERN, CHD, CCK, DLTR, DOV, EIX, BG, GPC, HAS, HSY, IRM, JBHT, JNPR, KEY, KIM, LKQ, LAMR, DRUG,

AGL, CP, VFC, SUB, MKL, LEN, MAA, NDSN, ON, TLK, POOL, STE, TER, UDR, GWW, WPP, EVRG, ZBRA, ULTA, FTNT, WDAY, ZS, SCHM, ETR, CF, CHRW, CRH, CNP, CERN, CHD, CCK, DLTR, DOV, EIX, BG, GPC, HAS, HSY, IRM, JBHT, JNPR, KEY, KIM, LKQ, LAMR, DRUG, Added Positions: VTV, IGOV, ISHG, LEMB, TLT, VGLT, VWO, VBK, JNK, EFA, GLD, SCZ, VSS, VUG, PGX, USIG, VGIT, CSX, PICB, MGV, AMLP, VNQ, CI, EMB, MGC, VCLT, VMBS, UNH, MBB, MUB, AMZN, NSC, VGSH, AAPL, JPM, MSFT, ETN, LIN, O, EWT, IEI, PIN, SHY, VOE, AMD, AEP, CVS, EMN, HPQ, HD, MDLZ, NVDA, PFE, TRV, TM, WEC, VMW, PM, PSX, DOW, SPY, TLH, VB, CB, ABT, ACN, A, APD, ARE, ALGN, ALL, AXP, AMT, AMP, ABC, AME, APH, ADI, NLY, AON, AMAT, ADM, AJG, AZN, ADP, AVB, AVY, TFC, BCE, BLL, BAC, BK, BNS, BAX, BDX, BBY, BAM, CDNS, CNQ, CSL, CAT, LUMN, SCHW, CINF, CTAS, TPR, KO, CTSH, CMA, COP, STZ, GLW, CCI, CMI, DHR, DRI, DXCM, DEO, DLR, DPZ, DUK, DRE, E, EOG, EW, LLY, EMR, EFX, EQIX, ELS, EQR, ESS, EL, RE, EXC, EXPD, EXR, NEE, FITB, F, FSP, FCX, IT, GD, GE, GIS, GSK, WELL, HON, HUM, HBAN, INFO, ING, IDXX, ITW, TT, ICE, IPG, JCI, KR, LRCX, LOW, MAR, MMC, MRVL, MCD, MCK, MTD, MCHP, MU, MCO, MS, NDAQ, NGG, NTAP, NEM, NTRS, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, OKE, IX, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PH, PEP, PG, PGR, PRU, PEG, PSA, PWR, DGX, RJF, RELX, RF, RSG, RMD, ROK, ROP, RY, SBAC, SIVB, STX, SRE, SHW, SPG, SIRI, SNA, SO, SBUX, STT, EQNR, TROW, TGT, VIV, TDY, TMO, TD, TRP, UBS, USB, UNP, VLO, WM, WAT, ANTM, WST, WMB, XLNX, YUM, EBAY, CMG, BX, DFS, TEL, LULU, FERG, AVGO, BSBR, CHTR, NXPI, HCA, MPC, NOW, ABBV, ZTS, CDW, HLT, SYF, RACE, HPE, FTV, TTD, ALC, CTVA, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, AGZ, IEF, VCSH, VO,

VTV, IGOV, ISHG, LEMB, TLT, VGLT, VWO, VBK, JNK, EFA, GLD, SCZ, VSS, VUG, PGX, USIG, VGIT, CSX, PICB, MGV, AMLP, VNQ, CI, EMB, MGC, VCLT, VMBS, UNH, MBB, MUB, AMZN, NSC, VGSH, AAPL, JPM, MSFT, ETN, LIN, O, EWT, IEI, PIN, SHY, VOE, AMD, AEP, CVS, EMN, HPQ, HD, MDLZ, NVDA, PFE, TRV, TM, WEC, VMW, PM, PSX, DOW, SPY, TLH, VB, CB, ABT, ACN, A, APD, ARE, ALGN, ALL, AXP, AMT, AMP, ABC, AME, APH, ADI, NLY, AON, AMAT, ADM, AJG, AZN, ADP, AVB, AVY, TFC, BCE, BLL, BAC, BK, BNS, BAX, BDX, BBY, BAM, CDNS, CNQ, CSL, CAT, LUMN, SCHW, CINF, CTAS, TPR, KO, CTSH, CMA, COP, STZ, GLW, CCI, CMI, DHR, DRI, DXCM, DEO, DLR, DPZ, DUK, DRE, E, EOG, EW, LLY, EMR, EFX, EQIX, ELS, EQR, ESS, EL, RE, EXC, EXPD, EXR, NEE, FITB, F, FSP, FCX, IT, GD, GE, GIS, GSK, WELL, HON, HUM, HBAN, INFO, ING, IDXX, ITW, TT, ICE, IPG, JCI, KR, LRCX, LOW, MAR, MMC, MRVL, MCD, MCK, MTD, MCHP, MU, MCO, MS, NDAQ, NGG, NTAP, NEM, NTRS, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, OKE, IX, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PH, PEP, PG, PGR, PRU, PEG, PSA, PWR, DGX, RJF, RELX, RF, RSG, RMD, ROK, ROP, RY, SBAC, SIVB, STX, SRE, SHW, SPG, SIRI, SNA, SO, SBUX, STT, EQNR, TROW, TGT, VIV, TDY, TMO, TD, TRP, UBS, USB, UNP, VLO, WM, WAT, ANTM, WST, WMB, XLNX, YUM, EBAY, CMG, BX, DFS, TEL, LULU, FERG, AVGO, BSBR, CHTR, NXPI, HCA, MPC, NOW, ABBV, ZTS, CDW, HLT, SYF, RACE, HPE, FTV, TTD, ALC, CTVA, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, AGZ, IEF, VCSH, VO, Reduced Positions: BWX, BWZ, VOT, VBR, WFC, IBND, FXY, T, SPMB, BABA, BNDX, IEV, VCIT, EMLC, MGK, GOOG, XOM, TSM, DIS, EWX, ATVI, MO, BP, ITUB, SAN, BA, BTI, VIAC, FIS, C, VALE, D, GOOGL, IBM, INTC, MDT, UL, VZ, WBK, RDS.B, TAK, PYPL, SQ, SNAP, EFG, EWY, IEMG, INDA, MMM, ASML, AFL, ALB, AMGN, ADSK, BHP, BBVA, BBD, BMO, GOLD, CBRE, CM, CNI, COF, CVX, CME, CSGP, CL, ABEV, ECL, FAST, FISV, GILD, GPN, HSBC, HMC, IEX, ILMN, KMB, LH, LYG, MFC, MRK, MET, MUFG, MBT, MSI, NVR, NOK, NMR, PBR, PHG, BKNG, RIO, ROST, SWKS, SWK, SNPS, SYY, TJX, TEF, TTE, UPS, RTX, VRTX, VOD, WY, XEL, SMFG, TDG, BBL, MFG, TMUS, AWK, MSCI, NWG, AGNC, EC, TSLA, LYB, FLT, BBDO, SHOP, YUMC, DOCU, NET, BND,

BWX, BWZ, VOT, VBR, WFC, IBND, FXY, T, SPMB, BABA, BNDX, IEV, VCIT, EMLC, MGK, GOOG, XOM, TSM, DIS, EWX, ATVI, MO, BP, ITUB, SAN, BA, BTI, VIAC, FIS, C, VALE, D, GOOGL, IBM, INTC, MDT, UL, VZ, WBK, RDS.B, TAK, PYPL, SQ, SNAP, EFG, EWY, IEMG, INDA, MMM, ASML, AFL, ALB, AMGN, ADSK, BHP, BBVA, BBD, BMO, GOLD, CBRE, CM, CNI, COF, CVX, CME, CSGP, CL, ABEV, ECL, FAST, FISV, GILD, GPN, HSBC, HMC, IEX, ILMN, KMB, LH, LYG, MFC, MRK, MET, MUFG, MBT, MSI, NVR, NOK, NMR, PBR, PHG, BKNG, RIO, ROST, SWKS, SWK, SNPS, SYY, TJX, TEF, TTE, UPS, RTX, VRTX, VOD, WY, XEL, SMFG, TDG, BBL, MFG, TMUS, AWK, MSCI, NWG, AGNC, EC, TSLA, LYB, FLT, BBDO, SHOP, YUMC, DOCU, NET, BND, Sold Out: EWJ, VGK, SCJ, EPP, MRO, CWEN, EWC, BIIB, PDD, TWTR, RDS.A, KSU, LUV, CRL, GWX, ERIC, HDB, IP, DELL, J, K, VER, ZBH, VTR, TFX, PUK, SDC, AEG, ENIC, KD,

Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond, Agilon Health Inc, iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Yr Intl Treasury Bond, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury B, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC owns 542 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/checchi+capital+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 390,300 shares, 16.29% of the total portfolio. iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV) - 998,318 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 161,515 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 347,300 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,367 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11. The stock is now traded at around $62.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.097200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $122.37 and $140.2, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $130.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 1952.34%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $148.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 103,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $49.79 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 998,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Yr Intl Treasury Bond by 2346.96%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $79.88, with an estimated average price of $78.65. The stock is now traded at around $77.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 80,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 48.84%. The purchase prices were between $38.56 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $39.79. The stock is now traded at around $39.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 388,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 354.68%. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 35,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.18%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 136,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $73.69 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $77.61.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $45.84 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $48.2.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $35.49.