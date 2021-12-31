BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Buys CyrusOne Inc, Cerner Corp, Microsoft Corp, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, MercadoLibre Inc,

New Purchases: CONE, CERN, MORN, MA, FOE, XENT, T,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CyrusOne Inc, Cerner Corp, Microsoft Corp, Morningstar Inc, IHS Markit, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, MercadoLibre Inc, , , Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd owns 36 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 2,628,600 shares, 20.62% of the total portfolio. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 113,547 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.38% BHP Group PLC (BBL) - 185,645 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.67% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,500 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 154,828 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.10%

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.201700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Morningstar Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.01 and $346.61, with an estimated average price of $310.89. The stock is now traded at around $293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 8,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $374.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 5,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Ferro Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.35 and $21.83, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Intersect ENT Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 173.96%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 13,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $112.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 113,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 28.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 185,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 673.77%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 6,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 57.12%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $399.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 6,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 24.88%. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $231.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 13,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The sale prices were between $80.86 and $95.75, with an estimated average price of $89.