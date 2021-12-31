Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Apriem Advisors Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, Ford Motor Co, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc

2021-12-31
Article's Main Image
Irvine, CA, based Investment company Apriem Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, Ford Motor Co, sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apriem Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Apriem Advisors owns 147 stocks with a total value of $707 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Apriem Advisors
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 859,947 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,527,561 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 276,785 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  4. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 671,177 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.2%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 75,981 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.06%
New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $618.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 31,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Apriem Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 47.01%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56.

Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Sold Out: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36.

Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Apriem Advisors.

