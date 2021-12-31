Apriem Advisors Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, SPDR Dividend ETF, Ford Motor Co, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc

- New Purchases: REGN, SDY,
- Added Positions: FB, SCHF, XOM, VTIP, F, BA, CVX, CLX, IWM, MU, SBUX, DIS, FRA, HD, SCHV, GM, FCT, AMGN, GIS, GE, EMR, DUK, TFC,
- Reduced Positions: SCHZ, TSLA, TROW, LMT, INTC, HBI, JNJ, AMZN, PFE, T, GOOGL, SCHE, LOW, SYK, MMM, KLAC, CSCO, PYPL, BAC, CTAS, MDT, ADP, JPM, NFLX, IBM, QCOM, AMD, NAC, VZ, SCHA, FTEC, NKE, V, DBL, PANW, BBIG, NVDA, ETN, BMY, COST, ED, C, PBF, VUG, SGOL, NLY, SCHG, BIIB, QLD, SCHW, CMCSA, DSL, TGT, D, BXMX, NKX, PEP, AUY, XLNX,
- Sold Out: MRNA, YUM, SQ, VDC, BNTX, BYND, KD,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 859,947 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,527,561 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 276,785 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 671,177 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.2%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 75,981 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.06%
Apriem Advisors initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $618.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 31,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Apriem Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Apriem Advisors added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 47.01%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36.Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Apriem Advisors sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.
