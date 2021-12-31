Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Sells AT&T Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Coupa Software Inc

New Purchases: IWM, LUV, BACPL.PFD, VXF, MSA, JETS, XLY, VTV, NOBL, PFF,

IWM, LUV, BACPL.PFD, VXF, MSA, JETS, XLY, VTV, NOBL, PFF, Added Positions: AMZN, SBUX, SPY, DIS, GOOGL, XLI, XLK, BRK.B, DIA, V, SQ, VNQ, KO, SPHB, ILMN, BBL, SNAP, ABBV, PFE, XLE, FDX, STZ, CRSP, MA, TWTR, CSCO, INTC, IBM, XLV, RH, TSLA, PEP, VOO, MCD, NEE,

AMZN, SBUX, SPY, DIS, GOOGL, XLI, XLK, BRK.B, DIA, V, SQ, VNQ, KO, SPHB, ILMN, BBL, SNAP, ABBV, PFE, XLE, FDX, STZ, CRSP, MA, TWTR, CSCO, INTC, IBM, XLV, RH, TSLA, PEP, VOO, MCD, NEE, Reduced Positions: AMD, DOCU, NKE, ENPH, XOM, TWLO, COP, DKNG, GLD, Z, AGG, VIAC, BAC, AMLP, XLC, IBB, DLTR, FBT, QQQ, ADBE, ABC,

AMD, DOCU, NKE, ENPH, XOM, TWLO, COP, DKNG, GLD, Z, AGG, VIAC, BAC, AMLP, XLC, IBB, DLTR, FBT, QQQ, ADBE, ABC, Sold Out: T, COUP, AI, GDX, GE, KD,

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Bank of America Corp, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, sells AT&T Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Coupa Software Inc, DocuSign Inc, Enphase Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $411 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bedell+frazier+investment+counseling%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 225,238 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,892 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.36% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 98,206 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 63,926 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. New Position Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 38,397 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $205.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 63,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $46.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 122,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1348.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $168.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in MSA Safety Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.55 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $150.1. The stock is now traded at around $137.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 50,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 44,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.36%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3261.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 7,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 41.90%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $455.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 279.77%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $102.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 105.75%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $162.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 151.68%. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $357.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 188.52%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.