Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Sells AT&T Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Coupa Software Inc

- New Purchases: IWM, LUV, BACPL.PFD, VXF, MSA, JETS, XLY, VTV, NOBL, PFF,
- Added Positions: AMZN, SBUX, SPY, DIS, GOOGL, XLI, XLK, BRK.B, DIA, V, SQ, VNQ, KO, SPHB, ILMN, BBL, SNAP, ABBV, PFE, XLE, FDX, STZ, CRSP, MA, TWTR, CSCO, INTC, IBM, XLV, RH, TSLA, PEP, VOO, MCD, NEE,
- Reduced Positions: AMD, DOCU, NKE, ENPH, XOM, TWLO, COP, DKNG, GLD, Z, AGG, VIAC, BAC, AMLP, XLC, IBB, DLTR, FBT, QQQ, ADBE, ABC,
- Sold Out: T, COUP, AI, GDX, GE, KD,
For the details of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bedell+frazier+investment+counseling%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 225,238 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,892 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.36%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 98,206 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 63,926 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 38,397 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $205.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 63,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $46.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 122,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1348.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $168.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MSA Safety Inc (MSA)
Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in MSA Safety Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.55 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $150.1. The stock is now traded at around $137.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 50,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 44,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.36%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3261.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 7,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 41.90%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $455.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 279.77%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $102.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 105.75%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $162.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 151.68%. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $357.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 188.52%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28.Sold Out: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC. Also check out:
1. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling, LLC keeps buying