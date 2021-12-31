Congress Park Capital LLC Buys Embraer SA, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, General Dynamics Corp, Sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , DraftKings Inc, Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc

New Purchases: GD, PYPL, SE, WU, ROKU, CLF, PATH, DOCN, MRNA, NCLH, ATVI, TSLA, MDGL, SPY, MA, NHI, ALLY, ETN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Embraer SA, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, General Dynamics Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , DraftKings Inc, Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc, DocuSign Inc, Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Congress Park Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Congress Park Capital LLC owns 141 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,845 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 30,649 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,530 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,474 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,609 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $214.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $121.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $162.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in The Western Union Co. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $160.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $157.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in Embraer SA by 342.60%. The purchase prices were between $12.92 and $18.88, with an estimated average price of $16.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 92,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 70.07%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $457.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc by 520.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.36%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $107.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 25,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 103.27%. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $149.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 138.60%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $145.166300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13.

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $60.21 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $66.16.

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19.

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $8.73 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $11.82.

Congress Park Capital LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.