Mphasis launches focused cloud ecosystem channel organization to accelerate cloud innovation and hyper-personal experience for enterprise clients globally

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an information technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, has launched a focused cloud ecosystem channel organization, to enable enterprise clients globally with personalized and specialized solutions, to accelerate enterprise-wide cloud enabled transformations.

Mphasis has been in the forefront of accelerating cloud innovation and enterprise-wide adoption in its existing client base, by partnering with cloud providers, leveraging its 200+ open-source solutions and assets. This has enabled its clients to leverage cloud to expand rapidly in international markets, launch new products faster, deliver hyper-personal experiences and improve service delivery through efficient business operations.

As part of this channel investment, Mphasis is further deepening its partnerships with four major cloud providers - AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and VMware Tanzu, along with select cloud capability ecosystem partners such as Snowflake, Databricks, Talend, ServiceNow, Unqork, vFunction, mLogica, Averisource and others. The channel focused team will further accelerate joint go to market motions through industry specific solutions, harnessing the power of each platform, through dedicated Center of Excellence (COE), industry cloud collaborations and advanced specializations. This will further enhance digital experiences and service deliveries for its joint enterprise clients.

"We at Mphasis are delivering superior hyper-personal experiences and cloud enabled innovations by partnering with cloud providers and enterprise CTO teams to build their intelligence core on the cloud, with our proven Front2back™ transformation strategy," said Nitin Rakesh, CEO and Managing Director, Mphasis. He added, "Several of our recent acquisitions – Stelligent - DevOps, Premier AWS consulting partner; Datalytyx - Snowflake and Talend services – are aimed at improving its ability to support respective clients. Mphasis investment in the focused channel organization, will now further deepen collaboration with these and other cloud-platform partners, drive innovation and joint customer success for our clients."

A few examples of such innovative domain centric vertical solutions that Mphasis has jointly engineered include:

Global Payment hub designed natively on containers with AWS & ecosystem partners

Digital Cloud Native Business Platform for Life & Retirement Insurance Provider with VMWare Tanzu & AWS

Cloud enabled ATM Robotic Testing Automation with Microsoft Azure, for Tier-1 Bank.

Hybrid Multi-cloud Digital Operating Platform for a North American Rail with GCP Anthos and Microsoft Azure

Advisor & Stock Plan Services transformation for wealth management client enabled VMWare Tanzu

Launched a first of its kind, Airline data platform with AWS

Underwriter Workspace transformation with Unqork and AWS.

Veda Iyer, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head, Hyperscalers and Strategic Partnerships, will take on the charter of leading the Cloud Channel Business and Global Partnerships for Mphasis. To drive increased focus and growth acceleration with hyperscalers, Veda will be supported by Yesh Subramanian, Senior Vice President & Leader, Cloud Channel and Partnerships.

Mphasis' purpose is to be the "Driver in Driverless Car" for Global Enterprises by applying next-generation design, architecture, and engineering services, to deliver scalable and sustainable software and technology solutions. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis, and is reflected in the Mphasis'Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2TM=1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization, combined with an integrated sustainability and purpose-led approach across its operations and solutions are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click hereto know more. (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS

