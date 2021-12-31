Elfun Trusts Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Marriott International Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Corning Inc, ServiceNow Inc

New Purchases: SCHW, MAR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Marriott International Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Mastercard Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, sells PepsiCo Inc, Corning Inc, ServiceNow Inc, CME Group Inc, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q4, Elfun Trusts owns 41 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 895,835 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,200,700 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 57,800 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 63,300 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.08% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 485,292 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%

Elfun Trusts initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $96.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 853,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elfun Trusts initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $174.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 287,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 51.23%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 796,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 51.83%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $383.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 319,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 29.77%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $175.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 375,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 34.33%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $609.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 93,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 26.44%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $114.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 664,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 37.33%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $130.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 387,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elfun Trusts sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.

Elfun Trusts sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.

Elfun Trusts sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47.

Elfun Trusts sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67.

Elfun Trusts sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49.