Elfun Trusts Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Marriott International Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Corning Inc, ServiceNow Inc

Just now
Investment company Elfun Trusts (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Marriott International Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Mastercard Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, sells PepsiCo Inc, Corning Inc, ServiceNow Inc, CME Group Inc, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elfun Trusts . As of 2021Q4, Elfun Trusts owns 41 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

These are the top 5 holdings of Elfun Trusts
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 895,835 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,200,700 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 57,800 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 63,300 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.08%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 485,292 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Elfun Trusts initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $96.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 853,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Elfun Trusts initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $174.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 287,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 51.23%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 796,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 51.83%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $383.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 319,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 29.77%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $175.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 375,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 34.33%. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $609.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 93,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 26.44%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $114.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 664,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 37.33%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $130.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 387,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Elfun Trusts sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Elfun Trusts sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.

Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)

Elfun Trusts sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

Elfun Trusts sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Elfun Trusts sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49.



