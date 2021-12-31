swisspartners Advisors Ltd Buys Logitech International SA, Alcon Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: AMGN, MSFT, SPY,

Added Positions: LOGI, STLA, ALC, DIS, ALK, HEWJ, DHI, CLX, MU, VLO, KHC, IEV, EPP,

Reduced Positions: BABA, GXC, EWL,

Sold Out: GOOGL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Logitech International SA, Alcon Inc, Amgen Inc, Microsoft Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, swisspartners Advisors Ltd. As of 2021Q4, swisspartners Advisors Ltd owns 32 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 101,584 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Stellantis NV (STLA) - 699,465 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 70,495 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 140,368 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 74,715 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%

swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $238.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $456.780100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 541.87%. The purchase prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37. The stock is now traded at around $80.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 18,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $78.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Clorox Co by 31.01%. The purchase prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8. The stock is now traded at around $142.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 30.70%. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 75.26%. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.94%. swisspartners Advisors Ltd still held 9,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.