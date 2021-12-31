Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
swisspartners Advisors Ltd Buys Logitech International SA, Alcon Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company swisspartners Advisors Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Logitech International SA, Alcon Inc, Amgen Inc, Microsoft Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, swisspartners Advisors Ltd. As of 2021Q4, swisspartners Advisors Ltd owns 32 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of swisspartners Advisors Ltd
  1. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 101,584 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  2. Stellantis NV (STLA) - 699,465 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68%
  3. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 70,495 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio.
  4. Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 140,368 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
  5. D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 74,715 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $238.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $456.780100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Logitech International SA by 541.87%. The purchase prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37. The stock is now traded at around $80.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 18,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $78.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Clorox Co by 31.01%. The purchase prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8. The stock is now traded at around $142.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 30.70%. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 75.26%. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.94%. swisspartners Advisors Ltd still held 9,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.



