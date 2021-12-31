Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

New Purchases: NEE, ISRG, LRCX, FTNT, AEP, ABNB, ARE, AVB, ANET, VEEV, VMC, EXR, EXPE, RIVN, FANG, SGEN, ENTG, CP, NUAN, EMN, LCID, FBHS, CCK, CTRA, TDOC, CDAY, ZI, BG, AOS, SOFI, SOFI, BAH, KNX, HOOD,

EEMV, ORCL, Sold Out: HLT, OHI, VER, LW, ATUS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Lam Research Corp, Fortinet Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, sells Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, , Lamb Weston Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co. As of 2021Q4, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co owns 455 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elo+mutual+pension+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 7,638,200 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,242,668 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 536,706 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.54% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 34,266 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.23% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,060,000 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $76.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 147,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $290.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 26,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $595.863100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $323.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $89.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $169.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 69.72%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 41,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $302.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 107.04%. The purchase prices were between $35.17 and $42.48, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 25,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Snap Inc by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.290100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 79,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in VMware Inc by 86.78%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $133.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 22.39%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 46,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $29.17.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 30.46%. The sale prices were between $61 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.527000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co still held 66,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.