Asset Management One Co., Ltd. Buys Realty Income Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Sells , JD.com Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: FIVE, ENTG, SITE, NUAN, MNDT, LCID, AIN, RIVN, MC, ONL, KRNT, FVRR, INMD, AFRM, REYN, ASAN, MILE, LEGN, UPST, IVT, GLBE, BZ, KPLT, ONON, KD, TSAT, XLU, RYAAY, BHC, BRKR, CNS, DAR, DGII, IMAX, LSTR, NATI, PRGO, PFGC, ATCO, SBGI, RGR, WBS, EVR, EXLS, MXL, WHLR,

FIVE, ENTG, SITE, NUAN, MNDT, LCID, AIN, RIVN, MC, ONL, KRNT, FVRR, INMD, AFRM, REYN, ASAN, MILE, LEGN, UPST, IVT, GLBE, BZ, KPLT, ONON, KD, TSAT, XLU, RYAAY, BHC, BRKR, CNS, DAR, DGII, IMAX, LSTR, NATI, PRGO, PFGC, ATCO, SBGI, RGR, WBS, EVR, EXLS, MXL, WHLR, Added Positions: O, IEMG, LULU, IAU, INTU, SBNY, TMO, TSLA, FANG, BILL, ABNB, VGK, ABT, AFG, AVB, AVY, CERN, DLR, KRG, PAYX, WPC, MASI, VMW, PANW, SE, DT, ZI, GXO, ABMD, ADBE, ADC, ARE, ACC, AZO, ADP, BDX, CTRA, CDNS, CPT, CCOI, VALE, DLB, EGP, EW, EQIX, ELS, EQR, ESS, EXPD, EXR, FICO, FR, EQC, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HR, IBM, IDXX, IDCC, IRM, KMB, LTC, MRVL, MRK, MAA, MORN, NFLX, NKE, OKE, PSB, SPG, SWKS, LSI, STE, SUI, NLOK, TDY, CUBE, UNP, VRTX, WAB, WRE, WST, KDP, VRSK, TRNO, STAG, EPAM, NOW, DOC, REXR, OMF, RPD, FTV, INVH, SNAP, VICI, COLD, RPRX, SNOW, DASH, COIN, SOFI, SOFI, EPP, EWC, IVW, LQD, MBB, XLK, AKR, ALX, LNT, AMT, ABC, AIRC, AHT, AIZ, ADSK, BIO, BMRN, BWA, BXP, BDN, CBRE, CF, CCL, CE, LUMN, FIS, CHKP, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLH, TPR, CGNX, COHR, CL, NNN, CAG, GLW, OFC, CUZ, CCI, DXCM, DRH, DKS, DISCA, DPZ, DOV, EMN, DISH, ECL, EIX, EPR, EFX, EL, EXPE, FFIV, FDS, FRT, FNF, FE, FLO, BEN, GPS, RHP, GTY, GOOD, INDT, TV, HDB, HAL, HEI, HT, HIW, HRL, SVC, HST, MTCH, IEX, ILMN, INCY, IP, IPG, ISRG, CSR, JLL, K, KRC, KIM, LVS, LXP, BBWI, MGM, MAC, VRE, MPW, MCY, MET, MTD, MNR, MPWR, NICE, NDAQ, NHI, NOC, NWBI, OSIS, ODFL, OMC, PPL, PEGA, PENN, PHM, RDWR, RPT, RSG, RHI, RCL, SLG, SIVB, BFS, SGEN, DHC, SCI, SLAB, SCCO, SBUX, STT, SRCL, SHO, SKT, TER, TRMB, UGI, UDR, UMH, URI, UHT, UBA, VFC, MTN, VTR, VRNT, WRB, GWW, EVRG, WDC, WYNN, XLNX, ZBH, EDU, LDOS, DEI, PODD, ULTA, MSCI, ROIC, AGNC, OPI, DBRG, LEA, PEB, DQ, PDM, SSNC, CLDT, HPP, KKR, NXPI, WSR, SBRA, AAT, INN, KMI, RLJ, FBHS, XYL, APTV, ENPH, SPLK, PSX, HTA, SRC, QLYS, AMBA, WDAY, ALEX, GMRE, CONE, APAM, AHH, AMH, IRT, ESRT, GLPI, HLT, ALLY, CIO, CTRE, TMX, CTLT, CFG, CYBR, CZR, HUBS, KEYS, FRPT, PGRE, STOR, UE, DEA, XHR, NXRT, NSA, CHCT, CWEN, GNL, TRU, SRG, MSGS, SQ, TEAM, PECO, HCM, LSXMK, TWLO, TTD, NTNX, VST, IIPR, PK, OKTA, PLYM, SAFE, AFIN, JBGS, BKR, ZLAB, ROKU, QD, MDB, SAIL, ILPT, PAGS, ZS, DBX, CPLG, AVLR, RVI, EPRT, EVER, FTCH, STNE, QFIN, LYFT, TW, PINS, CTVA, CLVT, NET, DDOG, PTON, IMAB, KC, FOUR, DNB, LMND, IAC, NCNO, BEKE, NTST, BNL, PLTR, LU, CNXC, AIV, RBLX, RLX, CPNG, DIDI, HOOD, EMB, GDX, IYR, REET, XLC, XLF,

O, IEMG, LULU, IAU, INTU, SBNY, TMO, TSLA, FANG, BILL, ABNB, VGK, ABT, AFG, AVB, AVY, CERN, DLR, KRG, PAYX, WPC, MASI, VMW, PANW, SE, DT, ZI, GXO, ABMD, ADBE, ADC, ARE, ACC, AZO, ADP, BDX, CTRA, CDNS, CPT, CCOI, VALE, DLB, EGP, EW, EQIX, ELS, EQR, ESS, EXPD, EXR, FICO, FR, EQC, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HR, IBM, IDXX, IDCC, IRM, KMB, LTC, MRVL, MRK, MAA, MORN, NFLX, NKE, OKE, PSB, SPG, SWKS, LSI, STE, SUI, NLOK, TDY, CUBE, UNP, VRTX, WAB, WRE, WST, KDP, VRSK, TRNO, STAG, EPAM, NOW, DOC, REXR, OMF, RPD, FTV, INVH, SNAP, VICI, COLD, RPRX, SNOW, DASH, COIN, SOFI, SOFI, EPP, EWC, IVW, LQD, MBB, XLK, AKR, ALX, LNT, AMT, ABC, AIRC, AHT, AIZ, ADSK, BIO, BMRN, BWA, BXP, BDN, CBRE, CF, CCL, CE, LUMN, FIS, CHKP, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLH, TPR, CGNX, COHR, CL, NNN, CAG, GLW, OFC, CUZ, CCI, DXCM, DRH, DKS, DISCA, DPZ, DOV, EMN, DISH, ECL, EIX, EPR, EFX, EL, EXPE, FFIV, FDS, FRT, FNF, FE, FLO, BEN, GPS, RHP, GTY, GOOD, INDT, TV, HDB, HAL, HEI, HT, HIW, HRL, SVC, HST, MTCH, IEX, ILMN, INCY, IP, IPG, ISRG, CSR, JLL, K, KRC, KIM, LVS, LXP, BBWI, MGM, MAC, VRE, MPW, MCY, MET, MTD, MNR, MPWR, NICE, NDAQ, NHI, NOC, NWBI, OSIS, ODFL, OMC, PPL, PEGA, PENN, PHM, RDWR, RPT, RSG, RHI, RCL, SLG, SIVB, BFS, SGEN, DHC, SCI, SLAB, SCCO, SBUX, STT, SRCL, SHO, SKT, TER, TRMB, UGI, UDR, UMH, URI, UHT, UBA, VFC, MTN, VTR, VRNT, WRB, GWW, EVRG, WDC, WYNN, XLNX, ZBH, EDU, LDOS, DEI, PODD, ULTA, MSCI, ROIC, AGNC, OPI, DBRG, LEA, PEB, DQ, PDM, SSNC, CLDT, HPP, KKR, NXPI, WSR, SBRA, AAT, INN, KMI, RLJ, FBHS, XYL, APTV, ENPH, SPLK, PSX, HTA, SRC, QLYS, AMBA, WDAY, ALEX, GMRE, CONE, APAM, AHH, AMH, IRT, ESRT, GLPI, HLT, ALLY, CIO, CTRE, TMX, CTLT, CFG, CYBR, CZR, HUBS, KEYS, FRPT, PGRE, STOR, UE, DEA, XHR, NXRT, NSA, CHCT, CWEN, GNL, TRU, SRG, MSGS, SQ, TEAM, PECO, HCM, LSXMK, TWLO, TTD, NTNX, VST, IIPR, PK, OKTA, PLYM, SAFE, AFIN, JBGS, BKR, ZLAB, ROKU, QD, MDB, SAIL, ILPT, PAGS, ZS, DBX, CPLG, AVLR, RVI, EPRT, EVER, FTCH, STNE, QFIN, LYFT, TW, PINS, CTVA, CLVT, NET, DDOG, PTON, IMAB, KC, FOUR, DNB, LMND, IAC, NCNO, BEKE, NTST, BNL, PLTR, LU, CNXC, AIV, RBLX, RLX, CPNG, DIDI, HOOD, EMB, GDX, IYR, REET, XLC, XLF, Reduced Positions: AAPL, ZEN, GLD, ORCL, BFAM, KR, NTES, PNW, GOOG, BAC, CLX, ETR, INTC, MKC, ES, PKG, PG, V, PM, FB, GDDY, SPY, CB, ACN, ATVI, AMAT, ALV, BRK.B, CASY, C, TCOM, DE, DLTR, ETN, LLY, LHX, HON, ITW, LMT, LOW, MS, NTAP, NEM, OHI, PEP, REGN, SHW, TGT, TXN, WBA, WAL, WEC, XEL, YUM, TMUS, AWK, HCA, ZTS, IQV, CDW, ETSY, PYPL, LW, PDD, CHWY, CARR, MSGE, VNQ, MMM, AOS, AAP, AMD, AFL, A, APD, AKAM, Y, ALL, UHAL, AEE, AXP, AMP, APH, IVZ, APA, WTRG, ARW, TFC, BRT, BIDU, BBD, BAX, BIIB, EPAY, BMY, BRO, BF.B, BG, VIAC, CEVA, CHRW, CMS, COF, CAH, CDR, CRNT, CRL, SCHW, LNG, CI, CCEP, CTSH, CMA, DXC, CTO, STZ, COO, CR, BAP, WOLF, CMI, DHI, DTE, DHR, DRI, DVA, SITC, DD, DUK, EOG, EPC, ERIE, EEFT, RE, EXAS, EXC, FAST, FISV, FSP, GRMN, IT, GD, GIS, GNTX, GPC, HAIN, HIG, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HBAN, HURN, TT, ICE, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, JCI, JNPR, KEY, LKQ, LH, LAMR, LSCC, LEN, LBTYA, LNC, MRO, MKL, MKTX, MMC, MCK, MDT, MBT, MHK, MOH, TAP, MSI, NRG, NVR, NBIX, NI, NDSN, INSG, NVAX, NUE, ORLY, ON, PCG, CMCT, PPG, PBCT, PKI, PLUG, PCH, PFG, PGR, PEG, PWR, DGX, RPM, RYN, RF, RMD, ROL, ROP, SBAC, SEIC, STX, SEE, SRE, SMTC, SIRI, SNA, SO, LUV, STLD, SYY, TTWO, TECH, TFX, TXT, TSCO, TYL, TSN, UAL, USB, UPS, RTX, VRSN, VSAT, VSH, VNO, VMC, WCN, WM, WAT, WHR, WSM, ZION, EBAY, HEI.A, CMG, L, QRTEA, WU, OC, LBTYK, IPGP, MLCO, BR, DAL, BGS, JAZZ, DFS, TEL, DISCK, COMS, SEM, FTNT, DG, CHTR, ST, HTHT, CBOE, ENV, BAH, FLT, NLSN, HII, APO, VNET, MPC, ZG, TRIP, MTSI, VIPS, CG, PNR, YY, LAND, NWSA, SAIC, RNG, BURL, CNHI, ALLE, ATHM, ARMK, AAL, QTWO, BRG, OUT, RESN, BABA, AKTS, FWONK, W, LC, LBRDK, QRVO, UNIT, SHOP, BKI, APLE, CABO, TDOC, RUN, PLNT, HLI, NVCR, PSTG, HPE, FCPT, BGNE, LSXMA, YUMC, ZTO, BL, GDS, HWM, CLPR, AYX, BILI, IQ, CDAY, SMAR, EQH, NIO, ELAN, TME, DELL, FUTU, FOX, TIGR, UBER, AVTR, AMCR, OCFT, OTIS, DADA, DKNG, OSH, XPEV, U, BSY, CD, OZON, CGNT, CGNT, OGN, AGZ, DBO, PFF, PGF, PGX, VNM, XLV,

AAPL, ZEN, GLD, ORCL, BFAM, KR, NTES, PNW, GOOG, BAC, CLX, ETR, INTC, MKC, ES, PKG, PG, V, PM, FB, GDDY, SPY, CB, ACN, ATVI, AMAT, ALV, BRK.B, CASY, C, TCOM, DE, DLTR, ETN, LLY, LHX, HON, ITW, LMT, LOW, MS, NTAP, NEM, OHI, PEP, REGN, SHW, TGT, TXN, WBA, WAL, WEC, XEL, YUM, TMUS, AWK, HCA, ZTS, IQV, CDW, ETSY, PYPL, LW, PDD, CHWY, CARR, MSGE, VNQ, MMM, AOS, AAP, AMD, AFL, A, APD, AKAM, Y, ALL, UHAL, AEE, AXP, AMP, APH, IVZ, APA, WTRG, ARW, TFC, BRT, BIDU, BBD, BAX, BIIB, EPAY, BMY, BRO, BF.B, BG, VIAC, CEVA, CHRW, CMS, COF, CAH, CDR, CRNT, CRL, SCHW, LNG, CI, CCEP, CTSH, CMA, DXC, CTO, STZ, COO, CR, BAP, WOLF, CMI, DHI, DTE, DHR, DRI, DVA, SITC, DD, DUK, EOG, EPC, ERIE, EEFT, RE, EXAS, EXC, FAST, FISV, FSP, GRMN, IT, GD, GIS, GNTX, GPC, HAIN, HIG, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HBAN, HURN, TT, ICE, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, JCI, JNPR, KEY, LKQ, LH, LAMR, LSCC, LEN, LBTYA, LNC, MRO, MKL, MKTX, MMC, MCK, MDT, MBT, MHK, MOH, TAP, MSI, NRG, NVR, NBIX, NI, NDSN, INSG, NVAX, NUE, ORLY, ON, PCG, CMCT, PPG, PBCT, PKI, PLUG, PCH, PFG, PGR, PEG, PWR, DGX, RPM, RYN, RF, RMD, ROL, ROP, SBAC, SEIC, STX, SEE, SRE, SMTC, SIRI, SNA, SO, LUV, STLD, SYY, TTWO, TECH, TFX, TXT, TSCO, TYL, TSN, UAL, USB, UPS, RTX, VRSN, VSAT, VSH, VNO, VMC, WCN, WM, WAT, WHR, WSM, ZION, EBAY, HEI.A, CMG, L, QRTEA, WU, OC, LBTYK, IPGP, MLCO, BR, DAL, BGS, JAZZ, DFS, TEL, DISCK, COMS, SEM, FTNT, DG, CHTR, ST, HTHT, CBOE, ENV, BAH, FLT, NLSN, HII, APO, VNET, MPC, ZG, TRIP, MTSI, VIPS, CG, PNR, YY, LAND, NWSA, SAIC, RNG, BURL, CNHI, ALLE, ATHM, ARMK, AAL, QTWO, BRG, OUT, RESN, BABA, AKTS, FWONK, W, LC, LBRDK, QRVO, UNIT, SHOP, BKI, APLE, CABO, TDOC, RUN, PLNT, HLI, NVCR, PSTG, HPE, FCPT, BGNE, LSXMA, YUMC, ZTO, BL, GDS, HWM, CLPR, AYX, BILI, IQ, CDAY, SMAR, EQH, NIO, ELAN, TME, DELL, FUTU, FOX, TIGR, UBER, AVTR, AMCR, OCFT, OTIS, DADA, DKNG, OSH, XPEV, U, BSY, CD, OZON, CGNT, CGNT, OGN, AGZ, DBO, PFF, PGF, PGX, VNM, XLV, Sold Out: VER, JD, EEM, COR, KSU, CHGG, SILK, RPAI, XPO, RNR, PPD, SAFM, ATUS, CDK, MED, GLOB, HRB, CXP, SAM, VOYA, YEXT, SLVM, JXN, BNR, HUYA, SWAV, CORR, GOTU, DOYU, BZUN, WK, AGRO, LPLA, HBI, YPF, OLED, TPX, LORL, LEG, KSS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Realty Income Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Entegris Inc, Signature Bank, sells , JD.com Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Zendesk Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Management One Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Asset Management One Co., Ltd. owns 1052 stocks with a total value of $28.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Asset Management One Co., Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+management+one+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,191,582 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,812,616 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,467,853 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 220,210 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 9,873,880 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $218.76, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $175.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $131.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 55,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 300,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Albany International Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $88.347700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 62,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 120,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 168,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 53.57%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,180,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,815,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 49.32%. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $338.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 86,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Signature Bank by 3194.51%. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $341.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 82.59%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $169.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 99,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 9905.08%. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $245.576000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 31,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.