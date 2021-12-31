Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Buys BeiGene, GDS Holdings, Sells KE Holdings Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc

New Purchases: BGNE, GDS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BeiGene, GDS Holdings, sells KE Holdings Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd owns 7 stocks with a total value of $20 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 300,000 shares, 29.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.23% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 34,300 shares, 25.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 39,325 shares, 23.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 10,000 shares, 13.40% of the total portfolio. New Position New York Times Co (NYT) - 21,000 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio.

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in BeiGene Ltd. The purchase prices were between $248.56 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $336.5. The stock is now traded at around $221.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.4%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $63.86, with an estimated average price of $55.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.85 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $2.16.

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.