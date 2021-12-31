Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Buys BeiGene, GDS Holdings, Sells KE Holdings Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: BGNE, GDS,
- Added Positions: BIDU, BABA, ZLAB,
- Reduced Positions: BEKE,
- Sold Out: EDU, YUMC,
For the details of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/long+corridor+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd
- KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 300,000 shares, 29.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.23%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 34,300 shares, 25.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 39,325 shares, 23.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
- BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 10,000 shares, 13.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- New York Times Co (NYT) - 21,000 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio.
Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in BeiGene Ltd. The purchase prices were between $248.56 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $336.5. The stock is now traded at around $221.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.4%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $63.86, with an estimated average price of $55.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.85 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $2.16.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd keeps buying