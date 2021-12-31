Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys NIO Inc, Verint Systems Inc, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, Sells Futu Holdings, Niu Technologies, DocuSign Inc

- New Purchases: VRNT, IART, YNDX,
- Added Positions: NIO, MELI, KRNT, JAZZ,
- Reduced Positions: SE, ISRG, SITM, NVDA, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: FUTU, NIU, DOCU, RVNC, LPSN, BILI, PDD,
For the details of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aubrey+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 190,815 shares, 16.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.97%
- NIO Inc (NIO) - 519,600 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.73%
- SiTime Corp (SITM) - 55,000 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.49%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 11,800 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.00%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 47,000 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67%
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Verint Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $48.06. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Yandex NV (YNDX)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $59.59 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $73.37. The stock is now traded at around $49.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $73.25, with an estimated average price of $67.63. The stock is now traded at around $66.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NIO Inc (NIO)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in NIO Inc by 43.73%. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 519,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.Sold Out: Niu Technologies (NIU)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Niu Technologies. The sale prices were between $14.84 and $26.97, with an estimated average price of $21.93.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.46 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $16.46.Sold Out: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $45.77.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.
Here is the complete portfolio of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aubrey Capital Management Ltd keeps buying