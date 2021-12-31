Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys NIO Inc, Verint Systems Inc, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, Sells Futu Holdings, Niu Technologies, DocuSign Inc

New Purchases: VRNT, IART, YNDX,

VRNT, IART, YNDX, Added Positions: NIO, MELI, KRNT, JAZZ,

NIO, MELI, KRNT, JAZZ, Reduced Positions: SE, ISRG, SITM, NVDA, GOOGL,

SE, ISRG, SITM, NVDA, GOOGL, Sold Out: FUTU, NIU, DOCU, RVNC, LPSN, BILI, PDD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NIO Inc, Verint Systems Inc, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, Yandex NV, sells Futu Holdings, Niu Technologies, DocuSign Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, SiTime Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owns 45 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aubrey+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sea Ltd (SE) - 190,815 shares, 16.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.97% NIO Inc (NIO) - 519,600 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.73% SiTime Corp (SITM) - 55,000 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.49% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 11,800 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.00% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 47,000 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67%

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Verint Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $48.06. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $59.59 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $73.37. The stock is now traded at around $49.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $73.25, with an estimated average price of $67.63. The stock is now traded at around $66.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in NIO Inc by 43.73%. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 519,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Niu Technologies. The sale prices were between $14.84 and $26.97, with an estimated average price of $21.93.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.46 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $16.46.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $45.77.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.