SCEP Management Ltd Buys PROSHARES TRUST, KE Holdings Inc, Full Truck Alliance Co, Sells Wolfspeed Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PROSHARES TRUST, KE Holdings Inc, Full Truck Alliance Co, Pinduoduo Inc, Agora Inc, sells Wolfspeed Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SCEP Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, SCEP Management Ltd owns 5 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 3,333,333 shares, 40.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 166.67% PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ) - 9,728,076 shares, 35.08% of the total portfolio. New Position Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM) - 2,611,580 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio. New Position Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 200,000 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. New Position Agora Inc (API) - 390,485 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. New Position

SCEP Management Ltd initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $45, with an estimated average price of $33.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 35.08%. The holding were 9,728,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SCEP Management Ltd initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.27%. The holding were 2,611,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SCEP Management Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.08%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SCEP Management Ltd initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.79 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 390,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SCEP Management Ltd added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.110500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.45%. The holding were 3,333,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SCEP Management Ltd sold out a holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The sale prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22.