SCEP Management Ltd Buys PROSHARES TRUST, KE Holdings Inc, Full Truck Alliance Co, Sells Wolfspeed Inc

For the details of SCEP Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scep+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SCEP Management Ltd
- KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 3,333,333 shares, 40.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 166.67%
- PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ) - 9,728,076 shares, 35.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM) - 2,611,580 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 200,000 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Agora Inc (API) - 390,485 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
SCEP Management Ltd initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $45, with an estimated average price of $33.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 35.08%. The holding were 9,728,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)
SCEP Management Ltd initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.27%. The holding were 2,611,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
SCEP Management Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.08%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Agora Inc (API)
SCEP Management Ltd initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.79 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 390,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
SCEP Management Ltd added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.110500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.45%. The holding were 3,333,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)
SCEP Management Ltd sold out a holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The sale prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22.
Here is the complete portfolio of SCEP Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. SCEP Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. SCEP Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCEP Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCEP Management Ltd keeps buying