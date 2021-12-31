Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
SCEP Management Ltd Buys PROSHARES TRUST, KE Holdings Inc, Full Truck Alliance Co, Sells Wolfspeed Inc

Investment company SCEP Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys PROSHARES TRUST, KE Holdings Inc, Full Truck Alliance Co, Pinduoduo Inc, Agora Inc, sells Wolfspeed Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SCEP Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, SCEP Management Ltd owns 5 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SCEP Management Ltd
  1. KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 3,333,333 shares, 40.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 166.67%
  2. PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ) - 9,728,076 shares, 35.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM) - 2,611,580 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 200,000 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Agora Inc (API) - 390,485 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)

SCEP Management Ltd initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $45, with an estimated average price of $33.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 35.08%. The holding were 9,728,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)

SCEP Management Ltd initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.27%. The holding were 2,611,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

SCEP Management Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.08%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Agora Inc (API)

SCEP Management Ltd initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.79 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 390,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

SCEP Management Ltd added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.110500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.45%. The holding were 3,333,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)

SCEP Management Ltd sold out a holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The sale prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22.



