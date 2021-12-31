Barings Llc Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

New Purchases: GRAB, DIA, VLUE, HYG, TDCX, AU, AAXJ, HEWJ, TSCO, OEG, XLNX, ANET, MPWR, FFIV, DLR, VRTX, DBX, TWLO, QRVO, KSA, CONE, VMW, WDC, PLD, SWKS, SIVB, PXD, JNPR, DVN, WOLF, CIEN, ARW, AMT, AKAM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Grab Holdings Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Pinduoduo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barings Llc. As of 2021Q4, Barings Llc owns 358 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,718,273 shares, 22.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05% iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 1,302,150 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.81% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 933,820 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34% Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) - 13,639,681 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 935,874 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 70.35%

Barings Llc initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 3,246,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barings Llc initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $358.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 63,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barings Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $109.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 206,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barings Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 176,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barings Llc initiated holding in TDCX Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.38 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 529,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barings Llc initiated holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $21.11, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $19.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 357,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barings Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1135.77%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $77.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 601,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barings Llc added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 10248.45%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $32.61, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $31.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,044,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barings Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 113.83%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $157.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 315,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barings Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 51.83%. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $426.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 93,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barings Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 45.01%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91. The stock is now traded at around $78.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 414,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barings Llc added to a holding in NIO Inc by 42.49%. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 867,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barings Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $82.75 and $89.95, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Barings Llc sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.19 and $50.35, with an estimated average price of $43.56.

Barings Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02.

Barings Llc sold out a holding in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $46.28, with an estimated average price of $43.05.

Barings Llc sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $38.56 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $39.79.

Barings Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $34.61 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $36.56.