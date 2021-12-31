Korea Investment CORP Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Accenture PLC, Sells BlackRock Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Baidu Inc

New Purchases: WOLF, ANET, FNF, DVN, ENTG, KRNT, AFRM, ZI, VST, TFII, SOFI, SOFI, SBNY, RIVN, NUAN, MNTV, LCID, DT, FANG, COIN, BHC, BILL, BEPC, ASAN, INMD, FVRR, GRAB, ATHM, VTRS, UPST, LEGN, DIDI, NVEI, HUYA, BZ, LBRDA,

WOLF, ANET, FNF, DVN, ENTG, KRNT, AFRM, ZI, VST, TFII, SOFI, SOFI, SBNY, RIVN, NUAN, MNTV, LCID, DT, FANG, COIN, BHC, BILL, BEPC, ASAN, INMD, FVRR, GRAB, ATHM, VTRS, UPST, LEGN, DIDI, NVEI, HUYA, BZ, LBRDA, Added Positions: IVV, XLF, MSFT, ACN, PFE, JCI, VZ, PG, AMZN, PEP, JNJ, CVS, LLY, V, AMD, ABT, KO, COST, DHR, MCD, WFC, MRNA, NOW, T, AKAM, UNP, WM, AMT, BX, CMCSA, HD, INTU, LVS, AVGO, CSCO, EFX, HON, KEYS, PANW, TSLA, WDAY, ZBRA, LIN, CSX, CCI, IDXX, KLAC, EL, LBRDK, MS, ON, PAYX, PLD, PSA, TMUS, MMM, AMGN, ANTM, DUK, EQIX, XOM, MRVL, SO, INFO, ADBE, ANSS, BR, CBRE, CVX, DOCU, EPAM, FFIV, GDDY, HUBS, IAC, MCO, VRTX, WMT, LYB, QGEN, GOOGL, AMAT, CERN, CL, DFS, EOG, HCA, ILMN, JPM, MSCI, MTCH, MSI, NIO, PNC, PPG, PTC, TJX, TER, TD, UBS, ABBV, ALGN, AEP, BMO, BA, BKNG, BAM, CDNS, CNI, CP, CARR, DTE, DLR, DG, ECL, EXR, HES, HOLX, LYV, MMC, MET, NSC, PINS, QCOM, RY, SBAC, TMO, TRU, TRMB, YUM, ALLE, RACE, STLA, AES, A, ABNB, ALNY, AMP, ADP, AVY, BRK.B, BMY, CM, CNQ, COP, CSGP, DECK, D, EA, ELS, EXC, FAST, FSV, FTNT, BEN, IT, GPC, GIL, GS, HAL, HSY, ICE, IRM, LKQ, MHK, MDB, NEE, NI, NVDA, ODFL, PSX, PXD, RHI, ROK, ROP, SSNC, SLB, AOS, SNA, STT, TRI, WEC, YUMC, ZTS, HZNP, ARE, AWK, AME, AVTR, BAC, BK, BBWI, BDX, BGNE, BIO, BAH, BXP, BURL, CBOE, CME, COF, CNC, CMG, CHD, CTAS, NET, CRWD, DQ, DXCM, DOV, DOW, DRE, EBAY, EMR, EQR, ESS, EXPE, F, AJG, GNRC, GILD, IR, IFF, IQV, YY, BEKE, KKR, KDP, KMB, KR, LEN, LYFT, MLM, MAS, MCK, MLCO, MTD, NRG, NFLX, NTRS, NOC, NTR, OXY, PCAR, POOL, DGX, O, RSG, ROST, SIVB, SCHW, SPG, SNAP, SNOW, SU, TTWO, TGT, TME, TRV, TYL, TSN, UDR, USB, URI, VRSN, WCN, XEL, AON, BG, IVZ, WTW, CHKP, AMC, ABMD, AQN, ALL, AEE, APO, ARMK, AVLR, BLL, GOLD, BILI, BB, BRO, CAE, CHRW, CPT, CCJ, CG, CCL, CTLT, CE, CVE, CNP, CRL, LNG, CHWY, CTXS, CLX, BVN, ED, STZ, COO, DHI, DADA, DVA, DE, DASH, EMN, EIX, ETR, EQH, WTRG, ETSY, ES, EXPD, JOBS, FRC, FLT, FTS, FTV, FBHS, FCX, GDS, GIS, HLT, HRL, HTHT, HUM, JBHT, IEX, ITW, IMO, IP, K, KGC, KL, KNX, KHC, LI, LH, LSXMK, LSPD, LMT, LU, LUMN, MGA, MPC, MKL, MKTX, MAR, MKC, MPW, MELI, MOH, MNST, NDAQ, NTAP, EDU, NEM, NLOK, NUE, OKE, OTIS, PKG, PAAS, PBA, PKI, TROW, PGR, PEG, RLX, REG, RMD, RBA, RCI, SGEN, SRE, SJR, SJM, SCCO, SLF, RUN, SYF, TAL, TECK, TDY, TXG, TEVA, QFIN, TSCO, TDG, TCOM, VRSK, VICI, VMW, WPC, WB, WELL, XYL, ZLAB, Z, DB, AMCR, CLVT, BAP, CCEP, NVCR, STE, CB, CYBR, ICL, WIX, CNHI, RCL,

Sold Out: WWE, U, NTES, RGNX, SRPT, ASML, OHI, ALV, VOYA, LW, KSU, ARW, ACMR, PLTR, KD, HWM, WU, WRB, PPD, W, DKNG, VER, PNW, MTB, MGM, JNPR, GLOB, NWSA, BTG, JXN, BZUN, ERIE, OSH, IPGP, BNR, LSXMA, PTON, RNR, AGRO, YPF, AUY, GL,

Seoul, M5, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Accenture PLC, Pfizer Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, sells BlackRock Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Baidu Inc, Sea, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Korea Investment CORP. As of 2021Q4, Korea Investment CORP owns 724 stocks with a total value of $38.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 13,194,078 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,338,920 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 378,349 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 20,854,473 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.57% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 251,426 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%

Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $96.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 589,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $127.552500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 199,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $51.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 407,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 299,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $131.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 42,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $129.77 and $176.4, with an estimated average price of $153.98. The stock is now traded at around $103.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 815.19%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $458.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 855,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 30.57%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $41.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 20,854,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 84.28%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $355.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 501,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 252.01%. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $69.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,517,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 50.05%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,551,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 76.35%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,767,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $47.54 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $54.27.

Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56.

Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in Regenxbio Inc. The sale prices were between $30.19 and $39.06, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $77.28 and $99.42, with an estimated average price of $85.35.

Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43.