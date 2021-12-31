Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Korea Investment CORP Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Accenture PLC, Sells BlackRock Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Baidu Inc

Seoul, M5, based Investment company Korea Investment CORP (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Accenture PLC, Pfizer Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, sells BlackRock Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Baidu Inc, Sea, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Korea Investment CORP. As of 2021Q4, Korea Investment CORP owns 724 stocks with a total value of $38.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Korea Investment CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 13,194,078 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,338,920 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 378,349 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81%
  4. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 20,854,473 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.57%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 251,426 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
New Purchase: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)

Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $96.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 589,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $127.552500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 199,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $51.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 407,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 299,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $131.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 42,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)

Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $129.77 and $176.4, with an estimated average price of $153.98. The stock is now traded at around $103.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 815.19%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $458.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 855,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 30.57%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $41.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 20,854,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 84.28%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $355.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 501,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 252.01%. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $69.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,517,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 50.05%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,551,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 76.35%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,767,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)

Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $47.54 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $54.27.

Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)

Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56.

Sold Out: Regenxbio Inc (RGNX)

Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in Regenxbio Inc. The sale prices were between $30.19 and $39.06, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $77.28 and $99.42, with an estimated average price of $85.35.

Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43.



