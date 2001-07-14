The TJX Companies, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results February 23, 2022

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2022 sales and earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, before 9:30 a.m. ET.

At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2022 results, operations, and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at TJX.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 (toll free) or (203) 369-0233 through Wednesday, March 2, 2022, or at TJX.com.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of October 30, 2021, the end of the Company’s third quarter, the Company operated a total of 4,684 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites. These include 1,285 T.J. Maxx, 1,148 Marshalls, 850 HomeGoods, 55 Sierra, and 39 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, homegoods.com, and sierra.com, in the United States; 292 Winners, 147 HomeSense, and 106 Marshalls stores in Canada; 618 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 66 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005849/en/