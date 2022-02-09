Twin Vee PowerCats will Showcase Its New 340 GFX and 280 GFX at the Miami Boat Show February 16 - 20

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), is set to attend the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show from February 16 - 20, 2022 at the Sea Isle Marina & Yachting Center located at 1635 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33132, located at the end of Pier 2 in the Suzuki Marine slips. There, Twin Vee will be displaying two of its latest Go Fish X (GFX) models: the 340 GFX and the 280 GFX.

Preston Yarborough, Twin Vee's Vice President and Director of Product Development, encourages attendees to visit Twin Vee at the boat show and experience the 28-footer and 34-footer, especially if it's their first time seeing the Company's new line of GFX Twin Vee's in person. "We are excited to continue our development of the GFX model line of boats. We have been building our ‘Best Riding Boats on the Water' for over 26 years, and our new GFX model line represents decades of boat-building knowledge poured into what we believe to be some of the best boats on the market today."

Yarborough explains that the advances Twin Vee have made over the years to modernize and innovate Twin Vee's products is a team effort. "As we move forward with our plans to build new larger models, we believe we have been lucky to attract some of the best and most skilled boat builders in the U.S. Both of the models at attendance during the show have expansive interiors with upholstered and cushioned seating throughout and larger deck space compared to boats of equal length. They exemplify Twin Vee's new DNA while still delivering our boats' well-known stability and wave handling. People coming to visit us at the boat show will be in for a real treat."

The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show is an annual event and one of the biggest in the world. Historically, the Miami International Boat Show and Miami Yacht Show have attracted hundreds of thousands of boating enthusiasts worldwide and feature a variety of marine brands, sea trials, special events, and entertainment over five days.

"The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show is the perfect venue for us to demonstrate the strides Twin Vee has made in the past few years," states Joseph Visconti, Twin Vee's CEO. "Our staff will also be on hand to answer any questions they might have about our brand. We're excited the public will have the opportunity to see a sampling of the design, build quality, and amenities of our power catamarans for themselves."

Visit Twin Vee at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show from February 16 - 20, 2022, at the Sea Isle Marina & Yachting Center at 1635 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33132, located at the end of Pier 2 in the Suzuki Marine slips.

