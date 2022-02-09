Planting Hope Launches Hope and Sesame(R) Non-GMO Sesamemilk in Sustainable Shelf-Stable Cartons

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. ( TSXV:MYLK, Financial)( FRA:J94, Financial) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, has launched a line of six Non-GMO Project Verified flavors of award-winning Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk in shelf-stable, planet-friendly 1L Tetra Pak cartons. Shelf-stable, Non-GMO sesamemilk is now available in Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla, Original, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Chocolate Hazelnut flavors. Shelf-stable Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk is packaged in planet-friendly, recyclable Tetra Pak cartons, and requires no refrigeration to maintain the freshness and quality for an extended period of time.

The full Non-GMO Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk product suite is available through established online retailers and e-commerce wholesalers in both the United States and Canada. In the United States, Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk is available for consumers to purchase at the brand's website, HopeandSesame.com, as well as Amazon.com and Deliciousness.com, and is available to wholesale customers at Faire.com and Tundra.com. Online buying platforms Faire.com and Tundra.com connect brands with retailers and have a combined total of over 375,000 merchants in over 15,000 cities worldwide, with the added benefit of a merchant network that can reach and capture customers outside of traditional purchasing channels. In Canada, Non-GMO Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk is currently available for wholesale purchase through EcoIdeas and will be available to consumers later this week at EcoIdeas.ca.

"We are excited to launch our nutrient-dense, planet-friendly, Non-GMO Project Verified Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, featuring our new branding which brings to life the magic of sesame," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Planting Hope. "Shelf-stable cartons lock in taste and nutrients for an extended period, allowing our customers to stock their pantries with sesamemilk and always have enough on hand to meet their family's needs."

Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk

Vegan

Like dairy milk, sesamemilk provides a complete source of protein: 8 grams of protein per serving (complete protein = contains all nine of the essential amino acids that humans need to obtain from food sources)

An excellent source of vitamin D and calcium

Certified Gluten-Free

Certified Kosher

Non-GMO Project Verified

Certified by the Plant Based Foods Association

Unsweetened flavors contain 0 grams of sugar and are keto-friendly

Hope and Sesame® has unlocked the dense nutrition in tiny sesame seeds to create a delicious plant milk that is both ultra-nutritious and highly sustainable. Hope and Sesame®'s full product line-up now features Non-GMO sesamemilk in both refrigerated and shelf-stable formats: three flavors in refrigerated 48 oz bottles (Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla, and Chocolate Hazelnut); and six flavors in shelf-stable 1L Tetra Pak cartons (Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla, Original, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Chocolate Hazelnut), as well as recently launched Barista Blend, specially formulated to perform like a dream in hot and cold beverages.

About Hope and Sesame®

Hope and Sesame® has cracked the code on unlocking the dense nutrition in tiny sesame seeds to create an important new trend in plant milk: sesamemilk, both ultra-nutritious and highly planet-friendly. Sesame is sustainable, requiring very little water to cultivate, it's naturally drought- and pest-resistant, and can self-pollinate. Sesamemilk is nutritionally comparable to dairy milk, delivering 8g of complete protein per serving (including all 9 essential amino acids) - that's 8x the protein in most nut milks and 3x the protein in most oat milks. Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk is vegan, a good source of protein, an excellent source of vitamin D and calcium, is Certified Gluten-Free and Certified Kosher, and is free from soy and dairy. All Hope and Sesame® products are Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified by the Plant Based Foods Association. Hope and Sesame® was awarded Best Milk Alternative and Best Plant-Based Sustainability in FoodBev's 2021 World Plant-Based Food Awards and its signature Chocolate Hazelnut flavor received the 2020 Sofi Award for Best New Product, Plant-Based Milk from the Specialty Food Association.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Company Contact:

Julia Stamberger

CEO and Co-founder

(773) 492-2243

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Rachel Kay Public Relations

Becca Stonebraker

(818) 383-3929

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Caroline Sawamoto

Investor Relations

(773) 492-2243

[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about the Company's ability to execute on its goals, the timing pertaining to these goals the potential demand for the Company's products, the timing and success of anticipated product launches and distribution of the Company's products, and the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the assumption that demand for the Company's product will be sustained or increase in accordance with management's projections, that the Company's current business objectives can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry can be found in the Company's annual information form dated January 6, 2022 and the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: The Planting Hope Company Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/687913/Planting-Hope-Launches-Hope-and-SesameR-Non-GMO-Sesamemilk-in-Sustainable-Shelf-Stable-Cartons



