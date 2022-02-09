Altamira Therapeutics and Wellesta Expand Bentrio Marketing and Distribution Agreement to Include Two Additional Markets

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced that the geographic scope of its existing marketing and distribution agreement (the "Agreement") for Bentrio™ with Wellesta Holding Pte Ltd ("Wellesta") has been expanded. In addition to India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam, Wellesta will now also promote and sell Bentrio™ in the Philippines and Morocco upon registration of the product with the regulatory agencies in those two countries.

"The Philippines and Morocco, with populations of approximately 110 million and 37 million, respectively, represent two attractive new markets for Bentrio," said Thomas Meyer, Altamira Therapeutics' founder, Chairman and CEO. "Wellesta has proven to be a strong commercialization partner for us, and we look forward to continuing to work with its well experienced team."

Having already obtained marketing clearances for Bentrio™ in Malaysia and Singapore, Wellesta is now making preparations and procedures for registration in the other six countries covered by the Agreement.

About Bentrio™

Bentrio™ (AM-301) is a drug-free nasal spray intended for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. Upon application into the nose, Bentrio™ forms a protective gel layer on the nasal mucosa. This thin film is designed to prevent the contact of viruses or allergens with cells; in addition, the composition serves to bind such particles and help with their discharge and to humidify the nasal mucosa. Together, this is designed to reduce the risk of upper respiratory tract viral infections and promote alleviation of allergic symptoms. In human nasal epithelium cells infected by SARS-CoV-2, Bentrio™ was shown to reduce the infectious viral load by more than 99% when used for prevention. Further, Bentrio™ was effective in slowing the growth of the viral titer when treatment started only 24 or 30 hours after infection. In allergy, a clinical investigation in a pollen challenge chamber demonstrated a significant reduction in the main symptoms of allergic rhinitis with the protective effect setting in rapidly and lasting for 4 hours.

About Wellesta Holdings

Wellesta is a fast-growing health care company headquartered in Singapore with a direct market presence in Southeast Asia, India & North Africa. The company was founded in 2019 by two executives with more than 70 years of cumulated experience in leading multinational companies (MNCs) in health care, and the company has since grown to more than 540 employees. With strong and MNC proven leadership teams both at headquarters and in each country, Wellesta is marketing and distributing a broad range of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC products and medical devices from multinational companies as well as own brands. Additional information can be found on the company's website www.wellesta.com.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne viruses and allergens (Bentrio™; commercial) or the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®, Phase 3). The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. The shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CYTO."

