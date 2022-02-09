Bambuser and Samsung Nordic pioneer the world's first ever Metaverse Live Video Shopping event with a virtual influencer

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Bambuser AB ( STO:BUSER.ST, Financial) ( FRA:5JL.F, Financial)

As a first step to explore how ecommerce will express itself in the metaverse, Samsung Nordic is set to host the first ever Live Video Shopping event for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22, hosted by a virtual influencer Zero and TikTok creator Liam Kalevi, entirely within a virtual reality setting, powered by Bambuser's technology.

Since the early days of the partnership between Live Video Shopping provider Bambuser and Samsung Nordic, the tech-focused live shopping shows have always aimed to stretch concepts and explore what online shopping experiences will look like in the future.

The event will take place on February 9th 7PM CET, where Samsung Nordic is partnering up with virtual influencer Zero, created by Offbeat Media Group, that will dual host in a live conversation and interaction with TikTok creator Liam Kalevi, to unveil the brand new Samsung Galaxy S22.

"We are proud to be the pioneers bringing Live Video Shopping to the virtual world, and to be trailblazing in connecting virtual reality to the selling of physical goods." Samsung is a company that is driven by innovation, so it's only natural that we also explore the future of MetaCommerce, says Krister Karjalainen, Digital Director, Samsung Nordic.

"Zero being invited to the live shopping event with Samsung was quite the opportunity to showcase exactly how the metaverse and the real world connect", says Offbeat Media Group, Co-founder and CEO Shep Ogden.

"As the market leading Live Video Shopping solution, our focus is always on creating cutting edge ways to enable commerce and customer interaction in the intersection of digital and physical. We are a proud partner and enabler of Samsung as they lead the way on exploring the new frontiers of ecommerce", says Sophie Abrahamsson, Chief Commercial Officer, Bambuser.

The Samsung Live shopping virtual concept has been developed by Samsung Nordic, the virtual influencer Zero by Offbeat Media Group, production and implementation by Bonnier Brand Studios in collaboration with the live video company Bambuser.

The program will be broadcast live on Samsung.com starting at 7PM CET on Wednesday Feb 9th . See the live shopping broadcast at: samsung.com/se/liveshopping

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Subscribe to Bambuser's press releases here.

