Warren Buffett: No One Knows When the Next Bear Market Will Occur

The stock market’s 5% decline since the start of the year may prompt some investors to wonder whether this is the start of the next bear market. After all, no bull market has ever lasted in perpetuity. And even the most severe bear markets commenced with relatively modest falls that did not necessarily flag them as being the start of a period of major decline.

Furthermore, the world economy faces several significant threats that could realistically harm its growth rate in 2022. For instance, inflation stands at a 40-year high. This is likely to cause the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy, in terms of reducing the scale of its stimulus program and raising interest rates, at a faster pace than was previously anticipated.

In addition, geopolitical risks in Europe are showing little sign of abating. Investors may feel they have the potential to cause widespread economic disruption.

Forecasting limitations

However, it is impossible to determine whether those risks, or any others, will ultimately cause the next bear market. In fact, forecasts that aim to determine how the stock market will perform over the short run are likely of limited valued. After all, there are an infinite number of variables that can affect stock market performance. Accurately predicting them, and how they interact with one another, is an impossible task for even the most experienced investors.

This viewpoint has previously been discussed by Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio). He said: “The years ahead will occasionally deliver major market declines — even panics — that will affect virtually all stocks. No one can tell you when these traumas will occur.”

In my view, Buffett’s opinion is extremely relevant at the present time. Known as well as unknown risks have the potential to cause the next bear market at any time. While a market downturn is a near-certainty over the coming years, predicting exactly when it will occur is likely to be a fool’s errand.

Reacting to stock market movements

Due to the stock market’s opaque outlook, it may be sensible to avoid making assertions about its future prospects. Instead, focusing on reacting to its price movements could be a more logical approach.

For example, value investors may find buying opportunities are more plentiful should the stock market fall further. They may wish to invest larger sums of capital as the stock market declines. Conversely, a market rebound may mean they maintain a larger cash balance so they can react to the next bear market, in terms of buying high-quality businesses when they temporarily trade at discounted prices.

The history of the stock market shows that such opportunities will take place at some point in future. And, with the average bull market having lasted for three years, they may not be too far away. However, trying to predict them ahead of time is an impossible task that value investors are advised to steer clear of.