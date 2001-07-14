Cobb County School District Utilizes PowerSchool Solutions to Streamline HR Operations

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced that Cobb+County+School+District (CCSD) in Cobb County, Georgia uses PowerSchool solutions to manage district-wide employment, talent acquisition and HR operations. Through the use of PowerSchool’s PowerSchool+Unified+Talent+Applicant+Tracking, PowerSchool+Unified+Talent+Employee+Records and PowerSchool+Unified+Talent+SchoolSpring+Job+Board platforms, CCSD has seen improvements to its employment, onboarding and overall administrative workflows.

“PowerSchool’s Unified Talent solutions have been extremely helpful when it comes to streamlining our district’s talent acquisition pipeline and overall employment processes,” said Abner Brebán, Director of HR Systems, Cobb County School District. “From applicant selection to employee onboarding, PowerSchool’s solutions have simplified our digital HR processes over the years and is one of the key reasons we continue utilizing their platform for our ongoing operations.”

Since 2015, CCSD has utilized PowerSchool+Unified+Talent+Employee+Records, PowerSchool+Unified+Talent+SchoolSpring+Job+Board and most recently PowerSchool+Unified+Talent+Applicant+Tracking to manage its HR operations. PowerSchool Unified Talent Employee Records has allowed CCSD to manage its employee records digitally through expanded e-signature and document management capabilities. Similarly, CCSD has benefitted from utilizing PowerSchool Unified Talent SchoolSpring Job Board and PowerSchool Unified Talent Applicant Tracking to access an even larger pool of eligible K-12 talent and manage its talent acquisition efforts via an intuitive platform to post jobs, review resumes and extend offers to applicants.

Prior to using PowerSchool solutions, CCSD had a high volume of yearly contract renewals and personnel records that were managed manually. Further, most of the district’s HR operations were paper-intensive and required duplicative data entry efforts, ultimately causing operational inefficiencies. Since integrating PowerSchool solutions, CCSD has benefitted from leading solutions to manage its recruiting, hiring, onboarding and broader HR operations.

“Cobb County School District’s use of our core Unified Talent solutions exemplifies the numerous benefits and ROI districts can see when utilizing our comprehensive education technology solutions,” said Craig Greenseid, PowerSchool Chief Revenue Officer. “PowerSchool knows the challenge managing district-wide talent pipelines and employment operations can be, so we’re proud to continue supporting Cobb County School District’s HR operations moving forward.”

CCSD is a public school system located in Cobb County, Georgia. As the second largest school system in the state, the district serves over 107,000 students across 112 total schools, including 66 elementary schools, 26 middle schools, 17 high schools, one charter school, one special education center and one adult education center. Since its founding, CCSD has received several state and industry accolades, including 22 National Blue-Ribbon Awards, 56 Georgia Schools of Excellence and numerous STEAM certifications, among other recognitions.

About PowerSchool

