Rayonier Advanced Materials Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. ( NYSE:RYAM, Financial) plans to release its fourth quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 after the market closes.

Rayonier Advanced Materials will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 24, 2022, to discuss these results. Supplemental materials and access to the live audio webcast will be available at www.rayonieram.com. A replay of this webcast will be archived on the company’s website shortly after the call.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293, no passcode required. For international parties, dial 201-689-8349. A replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the call ends until 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The replay dial-in number within the U.S. is 877-660-6853, international is 201-612-7415, Conference ID: 13726806.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for paperboard and high-yield pulp markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials generated approximately $1.3 billion of revenues during 2020 and currently employs approximately 2,500 people. More information is available at www.rayonieram.com.

